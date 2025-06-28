India Gate Should Be Renamed Bharat Dwar, Says Acharya Pragya Sagar Maharaj In Presence of PM Modi

Acharya Pragya Sagar Maharaj says India Gate should be renamed as Bharat Dwar | Image: @FrontalForce

New Delhi: Acharya Pragya Sagar Maharaj, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged that India Gate be renamed ‘Bharat Dwar’. He made this appeal while addressing a gathering to commemorate the centenary of Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj.

The event, held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, was attended by Prime Minister Modi, along with several other dignitaries, saints, and political leaders including BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj.

As Maharaj voiced his suggestion, the hall echoed with applause, signalling widespread approval from the audience.