India Gate Should Be Renamed Bharat Dwar, Says Acharya Pragya Sagar Maharaj In Presence of PM Modi

Updated 28 June 2025 at 22:18 IST
New Delhi: Acharya Pragya Sagar Maharaj, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged that India Gate be renamed ‘Bharat Dwar’. He made this appeal while addressing a gathering to commemorate the centenary of Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj.
The event, held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, was attended by Prime Minister Modi, along with several other dignitaries, saints, and political leaders including BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of the late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj.
As Maharaj voiced his suggestion, the hall echoed with applause, signalling widespread approval from the audience.
He emphasised that since the nation was named after Bharata, it would be fitting to rename India Gate as ‘Bharat Dwar’. He also praised the government’s earlier decision to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path.
Published 28 June 2025 at 22:18 IST