Updated 30 October 2025 at 15:50 IST
India Gets 6-Month Exemption From US Sanctions On Iran's Chabahar Port: MEA
India Gets 6-Month Exemption From US Sanctions On Iran's Chabahar Port: MEA
- India News
- 1 min read
Chabahar Port | Image: X
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday confirmed that India has been granted an exemption for six months on US sanctions at Chabahar Port in Iran.
Advertisement
This is a developing story.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 30 October 2025 at 15:50 IST