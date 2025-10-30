Republic World
Updated 30 October 2025 at 15:50 IST

India Gets 6-Month Exemption From US Sanctions On Iran's Chabahar Port: MEA

Deepti Verma
Chabahar Port
Chabahar Port | Image: X

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday confirmed that India has been granted an exemption for six months on US sanctions at Chabahar Port in Iran.

This is a developing story.

Published By : Deepti Verma

Published On: 30 October 2025 at 15:50 IST