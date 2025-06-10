India Holds Firm as US Tariff Clock Ticks, EAM Jaishankar Hints at Trade Breakthrough

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has made it clear that India is not backing down in the face of possible 26% US tariffs. In an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro, Jaishankar said that the two countries have shared strong ties under five different American presidents and those bonds are built on deep-rooted cooperation in defence, technology, science, and education.

He confirmed that though the tariff threat was raised on April 2, India and the US had already started talks for a bilateral trade deal. Prime Minister Modi and Donald Trump had earlier agreed to expand mutual market access during Modi’s visit to the US in February.

“We are hopeful of reaching an agreement before the tariff suspension ends on July 9,” Jaishankar said.

India Takes Tough Line on Pakistan and Terrorism

Speaking on the situation in Kashmir and ties with Pakistan, Jaishankar strongly underlined that India’s issue is not with Pakistan but it’s with terrorism. He blamed Pakistan for harbouring terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and said the fight is against cross-border terrorism, not a territorial dispute. “If terrorists attack us, we will go after them, even inside Pakistan. That’s our duty towards our citizens,” he said, referring to the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir and India’s retaliatory strikes on May 7.

He also said India’s counterattacks had received global support, with the UN Security Council calling for accountability.

China Must Stop Playing Both Sides

On China’s open support for Pakistan, Jaishankar called for clarity from Beijing, saying double standards on terrorism are dangerous for all countries.

India and China, he explained, are old civilizations but their fast growth and border tensions make it essential to keep a strong balance. With a long-standing border dispute in the Himalayas and shared influence in the Indo-Pacific, China’s actions are not just regional, but global in their impact.

India-France Ties Growing Stronger

Jaishankar praised India’s close and trusted partnership with France, especially in defence, nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, space, and environment. He said both countries value strategic autonomy and independence, especially in a changing multipolar world. “Trust is central to our partnership. We are expanding our cooperation in all key sectors,” he said.

Global South Wants Peace