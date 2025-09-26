India Hosts 2nd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Young Authors’ Conference 2025

New Delhi: Ministry of Education in association with Ministry of External Affairs is hosting 2nd SCO Young Authors’ Conference (25-26 September 2025) at New Delhi with National Book Trust, India (under Ministry of Education) as the Implementing Agency.

The central theme of the SCO Conference for 2025 is “Dynamics of Creative Spaces in the Digital Age: A Dialogue Among SCO Young Authors.”

The two-day conference brings together young authors, researchers, and scholars below the age of 40 years from SCO Member Countries, thereby providing a platform for intellectual exchange, cross-cultural engagement, and collaborative dialogue on the evolving role of digital technology in literature, arts, and creative industries.

The deliberations in 2025 encompassed the impact of digitalisation on knowledge creation, authorship, publishing, cinema, music, art, culture, radio, and television. Particular emphasis was placed on the interplay of technology and creativity, intellectual property, preservation of cultural heritage, and addressing the digital divide.

In the inaugural session, Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chairman, NBT, India and Yuvraj Malik, Director, NBT, India welcomed the Chief Guest, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, Government of India along with dignitaries Rakhoanova Minara, Advisor, SCO Secretariat; Alok Amitabh Dimri, India’s SCO National Coordinator and Additional Secretary, MEA; Varun Bhardwaj, Director – Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, said, “The SCO represents our collaborative spirit and is both politically and economically relevant in today’s world. In this Amrit Kaal, I see how the creative landscape can be enriched through the convergence of culture and digital democratisation. The theme of this Conference is timely and consequential, and I believe it will contribute directly to the welfare and progress of our creative youth.”

Rakhoanova Minara, Advisor, SCO Secretariat, said, “India’s strong support for young creative talent is visible throughnumerous literary forums, awards and recognitions it provides." She further added, “The SCO Conference is focused on expanding cultural ties that would encourage more translations, exchange programmes, and opportunities for young people to collaborate across borders.”

Alok Amitabh Dimri, India’s SCO National Coordinator and Additional Secretary, MEA, shared, “I feel grateful for my engagement with the SCO. I urge participants to connect with the youthful demography of our region and foster bonds of friendship. I congratulate NBT, India for its excellent role as the nodal agency of this Conference. The SCO will continue to build platforms where demography, technology, and creativity converge.”

Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Chairman, NBT, India, observed, “I see the SCO as the powerhouse of literature, culture and creativity. We must use technology to expand and enhance creativity judiciously. It is the responsibility of young changemakers to continue to strike that balance and create meaningful spaces for dialogue.”

Yuvraj Malik, Director, NBT, India, said, “I feel honoured that NBT, India is hosting the prestigious conference this year on such a contemporary theme. As content creation evolves rapidly, this platform can shape futuristic policymaking. To me, technology is a tool for integration and collaboration, but creativity must remain central. The future will belong to those who can imagine it and design it.”