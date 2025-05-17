BREAKING: India Imposes Port Restrictions On Import of Garments, Processed Food From Bangladesh

New Delhi: India has imposed port restrictions on the import of ready-made garments, processed food, and other goods from Bangladesh with immediate effect. The order has been issued by Director General of foreign trade.

The government has suspended port access to various Bangladeshi consumer goods through land transit posts in the northeast, leaving Kolkata and Nhava Sheva sea ports as the only available entry points.

This latest move by New Delhi, which came in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, is expected to impact Bangladesh’s trade and economy.

List of Bangladeshi items restricted from land port access:

Ready-made garments

Plastics

Wooden furniture

Carbonated drinks

Processed food items

Fruit-flavored drinks

Cotton

Cotton yard waste

These items can no longer enter India through land customs routes and check posts, including Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura, Mizoram, Phulbari, and Changrabandha in West Bengal, for imports to other nations.

Earlier, the government scrapped the trans-shipment of Bangladeshi export cargo to other nations through Indian airports and ports, and today's decision is being seen as a follow up to earlier move.