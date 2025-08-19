'India Is Partner, Not Rival': Chinese FM Wang Yi Stresses Cooperation Between India And China During Delhi Visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on a two-day visit to India, has called for a “correct strategic understanding” between the two nations, stressing that India and China should see each other as partners rather than rivals.

During talks with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Monday, Wang Yi said China is ready to uphold the principle of cordiality and mutual benefit with India.

Wang Yi Stresses Cooperation

He underlined that as the world faces challenges like unilateral practices and disruptions in free trade, India and China, the two largest developing countries with a combined population of over 2.8 billion, have a responsibility to act as major powers and set an example for others.

“India and China should demonstrate a sense of global responsibility, act as major powers, set an example for developing countries in pursuit of strength through unity, and contribute to promoting world multipolarization and democratisation of international relations,” Wang said, according to Chinese state media.

India And China Partner, Not Rival

He highlighted that 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and China, offering an opportunity to draw lessons from the past.

“India and China should view each other as partners and opportunities rather than rivals or threats, and invest their valuable resources in development and revitalisation,” he said.

Dr. Jaishankar, in his opening remarks, underlined that differences “must not become disputes, nor competition conflict.”

He said the talks covered a wide range of issues including trade, connectivity, pilgrimages, river data sharing and people-to-people exchanges. The EAM also noted that the visit provided a timely chance to review bilateral ties and exchange views on global issues.

Wang Yi Met NSA Ajit Doval

Wang Yi also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at Hyderabad House, where they held the 24th round of Special Representatives’ talks on the India-China boundary question. Later in the day, he is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both sides agreed to maintain the momentum of improving bilateral ties, especially as India and China work to stabilise relations following the Ladakh standoff that began in 2020.

Recent agreements on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control have eased some tensions, paving the way for dialogue and cooperation.

“India and China should remain confident, move in the same direction, remove barriers, expand cooperation, and consolidate the improvement momentum of bilateral relations,” Wang Yi said.

“The revitalisation processes of the two great eastern civilisations can be mutually beneficial, providing certainty and stability to Asia and the world at large.”