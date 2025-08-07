India-Israel Relations To Scale Up Defence With Anti-Terror Alliance, Intelligence Sharing: Top Israeli Officials To Republic

New Delhi: India and Israel are witnessing an outstanding upswing in bilateral ties, with both nations reaffirming their commitment to deepen cooperation across defence, counterterrorism, intelligence sharing, and strategic infrastructure.

India-Israel Defence & Security Partnership

According to top Israeli govt sources, India-Israel relations are rising steadily. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the freeze in bilateral ties has been decisively broken, paving the way for a dynamic global alliance with a shared future.

Both nations are eager to deepen defence cooperation with Israel actively engaging with Modi government to fast-track progress.

The India-Israel anti-terror partnership remains robust, with both sides committed to scaling up intelligence sharing and counterterrorism efforts. Meanwhile, Israel is preparing to intensify its military operations in Gaza, aiming to decisively dismantle Hamas and bring the conflict to a close.

Both nations have agreed to strengthen long-term defence cooperation despite global condemnation of Israel’s military actions in Gaza intensifies.

Where India, on one hand, has reiterated its zero-tolerance approach to terrorism on global platforms, Israel, on the other, has expressed strong support for India’s counterterrorism efforts, further reinforcing their robust and strategic anti-terror partnership.

Intelligence Sharing & Counterterrorism

Both nations are exploring ways to scale up intelligence sharing, especially in cyber defence and counter-extremism. The partnership is seen as a model for global anti-terror cooperation, with shared interests in regional stability.

Gaza Conflict Intensifies

Fresh sources reveal around 50 hostages still held in Gaza, suffering from starvation and brutal torture. Israel has signaled plans to intensify military operations in Gaza, aiming to decisively dismantle Hamas’s infrastructure.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pushing for expanded military operations to secure the release of hostages, while Hamas demands urgent action on Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis before returning to talks.