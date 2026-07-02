India Issues NOTAM for Major Air Force Exercise Along Pakistan Border

New Delhi: The Indian government has issued a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) reserving significant airspace near the southern stretches of the India-Pakistan border for an upcoming Indian Air Force (IAF) exercise.

The restricted airspace covers areas along the Rajasthan and Gujarat frontiers and will be active from 04:00 UTC on July 7 until 16:30 UTC on July 10, 2026. The reservation extends up to an altitude of 28,000 feet, effectively closing the zone to civilian air traffic during the specified period.

Such NOTAMs are standard procedure for military drills, designed to guarantee the safety of both military and civilian aircraft by maintaining clear operational separation. The IAF regularly uses these temporary restrictions to conduct large-scale training activities without interference.

While the IAF has not publicly disclosed specific details of the exercise, exercises of this nature typically focus on enhancing frontline operational readiness, testing interoperability between different aircraft types and support systems, and practicing realistic combat scenarios in strategically important border regions.

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The timing of the drill comes amid ongoing regional security dynamics, though officials have described the activity as routine annual training. Aviation authorities have advised airlines to adjust flight plans accordingly to avoid disruptions in western Indian airspace.

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