India Issues Notification For 2-Day Air Force Exercise Over Arabian Sea Close To Pakistani Airspace

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up for a short but intense training sortie over the Arabian Sea, scheduled for December 10 and 11. The designated air‑exercise zone lies around 200 nautical miles off Karachi, placing it a mere 70 nautical miles from Pakistan‑controlled airspace.

The officials stated that the exercise is a routine part of the IAF’s training calendar, to sharpen combat readiness and test new tactics in a maritime environment. The exercise will see fighter jets, refuelling aircraft and surveillance platforms operating from Indian bases, with pilots conducting a range of scenarios from air‑to‑air engagements to strike missions.