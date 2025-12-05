Updated 5 December 2025 at 20:13 IST
India Issues Notification For 2-Day Air Force Exercise Over Arabian Sea Close To Pakistani Airspace
India will run a 2‑day air force exercise in the Arabian Sea, 200 nautical miles from Karachi and only 70 nautical miles from Pakistan‑controlled airspace on December 10‑11.
New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is gearing up for a short but intense training sortie over the Arabian Sea, scheduled for December 10 and 11. The designated air‑exercise zone lies around 200 nautical miles off Karachi, placing it a mere 70 nautical miles from Pakistan‑controlled airspace.
The officials stated that the exercise is a routine part of the IAF’s training calendar, to sharpen combat readiness and test new tactics in a maritime environment. The exercise will see fighter jets, refuelling aircraft and surveillance platforms operating from Indian bases, with pilots conducting a range of scenarios from air‑to‑air engagements to strike missions.
The defence analysts view the drill to test readiness and maintain a credible air presence along India's western flank, especially as the country looks to expand its operational reach in the Indian Ocean region. The two‑day window will give the IAF valuable experience.
