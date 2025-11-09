India Issues Notification For Indian Air Force Exercise In Northern Sector

New Delhi : India has issued a notification for an Indian Air Force exercise in its Northern Sector from November 12 to November 14. The exercise will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana and Punjab.

The Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) covers Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Moga, Barnala and Bathinda districts in Punjab; Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts in Jammu and Kashmir; and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Haryana's Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Charkhi Dadri districts; and Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district (partially) are also covered in the notification.