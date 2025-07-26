India Issues Travel Advisory For Citizens In Thailand Amidst Border Clashes With Cambodia

New Delhi: Amidst the recent border clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops, the Indian government has issued a travel advisory for its citizens in Thailand. The advisory urged Indians to exercise caution and avoid travelling to seven provinces in Thailand where the situation is volatile. The Indian embassy in Bangkok has taken this precautionary measure to ensure the safety of its citizens and has advised all Indian travellers to check updates from local authorities before visiting tourist attractions in the troubled areas.

The tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have been escalating over the past few days, with clashes breaking out between the two countries' troops on Thursday. The disputed border has been a long-standing issue between the two nations, and the situation remains volatile. The Indian government's travel advisory is a timely measure to protect its citizens from the potential risks associated with the conflict.

The Indian embassy in Bangkok has stated that the importance of safety and security for its citizens in Thailand is of the utmost priority. The embassy asserted that the advisory reflects the government's commitment to ensuring the well-being of its nationals abroad. Indians travelling to Thailand are advised to remain vigilant and follow local news and updates to stay informed about the situation.

Indians Urged To Exercise Caution

The seven provinces in Thailand that Indians are advised to avoid are located near the border with Cambodia. These areas have been affected by the clashes, and the situation is considered unstable. Indian travellers are urged to exercise caution and avoid any areas that may pose a risk to their safety.

The Indian embassy in Bangkok has advised citizens to stay informed about the situation through local news and updates from authorities, which will enable them to make informed decisions about their travel plans and ensure their safety.