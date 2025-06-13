India Knows The Consequences Of Having A Nuclear Rival, Israel Would Have Faced The Same Situation With Iran: Israeli Ambassador

New Delhi: Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar has said that India knows the consequences of having a nuclear rival and Israel would have to face the same situation if Iran succeeds in developing a nuclear warhead.

Reuven Azar's remarks have come as tensions between Israel and Iran have once again heightened after Israeli forces launched fresh strikes targeting nuclear installations in Tehran.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar said that they knew that Iran was going to assembly a nuclear weapon, has been accumulating a fissile missile. “In parallel to nuclear talks, Iran was assembling nukes… We have attacked Iran's nuclear facilities and missiles.”

Israel half the size of Haryana or Mizoram, says Israeli Ambassador

Revealing further how dangerous it could have proved from Israel if Iran had assembled a nuclear warhead, Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar said that nuclear weapons is the first track to annihilate Israel, Iran’s ballistic missile is second track to attack. Iran planned to make 10000-2000 missiles in 3 to 6 years. Their missiles would have been devastating, we (Israel) is a small country and is half the size of Haryana or size of Mizoram.

Speaking further, Azar said that they knew Iran was about to assemble a nuclear weapon… have killed Iran’s military command and those in-charge of Iran’s Army and IRGC but its not enough and its a continuing effort.

Israel has been dealing with ring of fire and proxy wars adding they were planning a second round after Iran's strike as Tehran was firing ballistic missile at them, the Israeli ambassador said.

Mentioning the Israeli attack have weakened Iran, they don't have the full analysis of the strike. Azar added that Israel has been wanting to prevent this for many years but they have reached to a point where an action was required.

They have suffered an attempt to annihilate 80 years ago, have tried to put pressure on Iran, through sanctions, Azar said.

Further elaborating the current situation, Azar said that if Iran had assembled a nuclear warhead, Israel could be attacked as they have sworn to exterminate them (Israel).

Israel has approached this the pragmatic and diplomatic. One-third of them were killed by nazis when they said “never again” and Israel's “never again moment is now”.

If they haven't targeted critical installations, a tiny Israel would have to deal with a nuclear Iran. India knows the consequences of having a nuclear rival, and Israel would have to face the same situation as consequences of dealing with a nuclear Iran are far more higher, Azar added.

Reuven Azar on Israel-US relation

Speaking on Israel-United States ties, Reuven Azar said that Americans haven’t allowed Iran to stall, US gave Israel the coordinates necessary to carry out this attack. Trump has been very clear on Iran, they did not take him seriously enough.

We have seen different kinds of support to Iran adding there is no legitimacy to Iran to build nuke through China, Reuven Azar said.

IAEA report highlights Iran’s agreement breach but they will be isolated and bear a price. Their Army, IRGC chief and scientists were part of the criminal scheme. If they (Iran) engage in a program to eliminate us, Israeli will strike, Azar mentioned.

Israel small country but it talk the talk and walk the walk, says Israeli Ambassador

Israeli ambassador Reuven Azar further saif that they don’t have a magic solution but what they do is determination, results, results in developing intelligence, tools. “We talk the talk and walk the walk.”

"Israel is not a super power but a small nation. It's determined to survive and thrive. We have invested billions in intelligence and tools, we talk the talk and walk the walk," Azar added.