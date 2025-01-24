Published 06:59 IST, January 24th 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: Record 10 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Sangam | LIVE
Since January 11, two days before the official commencement of the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj to till date, an extraordinary number of over 10 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. This unprecedented turnout has been witnessed even before the mega fair formally began on January 13.
07:36 IST, January 24th 2025
Delhi Police conducts search operation in slum areas to identify 'Bangladeshi infiltrators'
Delhi Police on Wednesday conducted search operations in slum areas across the national capital as part of an ongoing investigation into Bangladeshi infiltration.
Speaking to ANI, West Delhi DCP Vichitra Veer said that the search operations were conducted at night to ensure easy checking of individuals as family members usually remain at home after work.
"The purpose of conducting the campaign at night is that people go to work during the day. At night all the family members are found at home, which makes verification easier. We have started the process of deportation of 10 Bangladeshis from West Delhi and other districts are also carrying out the process," DCP Vichitra Veer said.
07:07 IST, January 24th 2025
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto Arrives in Delhi as Republic Day Chief Guest
07:06 IST, January 24th 2025
Republic Day Parade: Major Radhika Sen to Lead Mechanised Forces on Indigenous Nandighosh Vehicle
Major Radhika Sen, who is part of the mechanised forces that will be marching on the Kartavya Path on the Republic Day Parade, highlighted the crucial role of women in the Armed forces.
She said that she would be standing on Nandighosh which is a quick reaction force vehicle indigenously made by Bharat Forge.
Speaking to ANI, Major Radhika Sen said, "I am a part of the mechanised forces who are marching on the Kartavya path. I will be standing on Nandighosh which is a quick reaction force vehicle."
06:56 IST, January 24th 2025
Davos: Mumbai's MMRDA signs 11 MoUs worth USD 40 billion at WEF 2025
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has signed 11 pivotal Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth USD 40 billion (Rs 3.5 lakh crore) at the prestigious World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
These investments, spanning urban transport, regional development, and cutting-edge technologies, will serve as a cornerstone for economic growth and enhanced quality of life in the region over the next 3-5 years, according to an official release.
Marking its golden jubilee, MMRDA celebrated 50 years of transformative growth both locally and globally.
06:56 IST, January 24th 2025
Uttar Pradesh: 4 killed, several injured in Lucknow road accident
As many as four people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a truck collided with their vehicles in Lucknow.
The accident occurred on Kisan Path in Lucknow and involved two vehicles and a truck.
According to DCP East Shashank Singh, there were nine people in one vehicle, out of whom one person died and four people were there in the other vehicle, out of whom, three died.
Updated 07:36 IST, January 24th 2025