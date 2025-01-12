Published 07:03 IST, January 12th 2025
Kannauj Railway Station Building Collapse: Rescue Operations Underway, Many Fear Trapped |LIVE
In Prayagraj, a major 45-minute water laser show highlighting key events from the Maha Kumbh 2025 was inaugurated at the Yamuna Bank Ghat. The show was launched by Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sonamarg Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow, January 13, at 11:45 AM.
07:07 IST, January 12th 2025
Two Satellites Launched for Space Docking Experiment 'Closing in for Exciting Handshake': ISRO
The two satellites launched by ISRO to perform space docking experiment were 15 metres apart and closing in for an "exciting handshake", the space agency said on Sunday.
The two satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), are in good condition.
"At 15 metres, we see each other clearer and clearer, we are just 50 feet away for an exciting handshake," ISRO said in a post on X.
07:04 IST, January 12th 2025
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Participates in Bike Rally and Public Meeting in Karnaprayag
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a bike rally and public meeting in Karnaprayag, Chamoli, organised in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Ganesh Shah from Karnaprayag and Anil Negi from Gauchar for the municipal elections.
During the rally, a large number of women and youth welcomed the Chief Minister by showering flowers.
07:02 IST, January 12th 2025
Assam's 10-Month-Old Infected with HMPV; State Records First Case
A 10-month-old child IN Assam has been diagnosed with the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus, marking the state's first recorded case, according to the officials. Superintendent of Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dhruv Jyoti Bhuiyan confirmed the infection, stating that a test was conducted on the child, which returned positive results.
Updated 07:20 IST, January 12th 2025