Published 07:35 IST, February 2nd 2025
Ministers Hail Union Budget 2025 as Historic, Call it a Major Relief for the Middle Class | LIVE
On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth consecutive budget, which was hailed by several ministers as a positive step toward supporting the middle class.
Meanwhile, the Joint Committee's report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is set to be presented in the Lok Sabha on Monday, February 3.
07:40 IST, February 2nd 2025
Assam CM Himanta Sarma Welcomes Union Budget 2025
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the provisions in the Union Budget 2025, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, saying that it has provided significant relief to the middle and lower-middle classes.
CM Sarma expressed gratitude for the income tax exemption for individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually, calling it a "huge relief."
07:39 IST, February 2nd 2025
Delhi Polls: Uttarakhand CM Dhami Slams Congress and AAP, Calls Them 'Partners in Corruption and Appeasement'
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami criticized the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, accusing both parties of being partners in corruption and appeasement politics.
CM Dhami was addressing a public meeting organized in support of BJP candidate Sandeep Sehrawat in the Matiala assembly constituency as part of the Delhi election campaign.
07:34 IST, February 2nd 2025
Report on Waqf (Amendment) Bill to Be Presented in Lok Sabha Tomorrow
The report of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is slated to be presented in the Lok Sabha on Monday, February 3.
According to the List of Business, Jagdambika Pal, the Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, along with BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, will present the report (Hindi and English versions) of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.
Updated 07:40 IST, February 2nd 2025