Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Over 1,100 GPS-Enabled Water Tankers in the Capital | LIVE

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off over 1,100 GPS-enabled water tankers on Saturday to improve water supply monitoring and distribution in the capital.
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that the GPS tracking system aims to eliminate the tanker mafia. He added, "Both the government and the public will have access to the tracking information. With over 1,000 tankers, we are starting from scratch as there was no infrastructure in place earlier. It may take time, but the government is working tirelessly to address the issue." Stay tuned with Republic for more latest India updates.
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor CV Ananda Bose.
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav released two cheetahs in the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary.
Two Cheetahs have been shifted from Kuno National Park to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary under the 'Project Cheetah'.
Guwahati, Assam: Heavy rain and winds lash Guwahati city on Sunday afternoon.
Delhi: PWD Minister Parvesh Verma inspects Oxidation Pond in Timarpur.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes a metro ride from Nayaganj metro station to Rawatpur metro station in Kanpur.
Murshidabad violence, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said, “...Wherever I was going and talking to women, their anger would shake us... They have seen their dreams shattered, and they have lost everything. All they would ask was what was their fault... Can you imagine a woman who has given birth to a child just 4 days ago, and she has to run to protect the newborn? Instead of celebrating the occasion, they were forced to leave their homes. I have seen many such incidents there..."
National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah reacts to the Ramban landslide, calling it a major disaster. "A huge loss has occurred in Ramban. There is a report of three deaths. Many vehicles are trapped under the debris, and a bridge near a tunnel has been damaged. The situation in Banihal is also serious," he said.
Dr. Abdullah added that the Deputy Chief Minister has left for Ramban, and ministers from Kashmir are also reaching the affected areas. "We will provide all possible assistance and have also requested the Centre to help manage this disaster and provide compensation for the losses," he said.
Heavy rainfall on Sunday triggered landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, leading to the complete closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and damage to several houses.
Authorities have advised commuters to avoid the route until weather conditions improve and clearance operations are completed.
Deputy Traffic Inspector Javed Kataria, speaking to ANI, said the highway was "completely blocked" in the Ramban sector and urged travellers to avoid the route.
"The national highway (Jammu-Srinagar NH in Ramban district) is completely blocked (due to landslides). Avoid this highway till the weather improves. Clearance work is ongoing, but it does not seem that the highway will open before evening or tomorrow because it is raining continuously," he said.
Heavy rains lashed several parts of the Bhalessa in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, with fog engulfing the mountains and surrounding villages in the area.
Multiple parts of the Union territory, including Jammu and Udhampur, have been facing heavy rains in the past few days, wrecking property and blocking National Highways.
In Udhampur's Namban area, National Highway 44 was blocked due to the heavy rains the previous night. On April 17, multiple trees were uprooted due to heavy winds and rain, leading to destroyed property, power outages and roads being blocked.
Christian devotees attended the Easter Vigil Mass at CSI Immanuel Church in the Nerkundram area in Chennai on Sunday, remembering the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Hundreds of devotees gathered inside the church to offer their prayers and celebrate Easter Sunday, celebrated across the country's Christian community and others.
Meanwhile, in various places, including Kerala and Manipur, Easter Sunday is celebrated in their own way, with some prayers offered at midnight as per tradition, too.
In Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, Easter Vigil Mass and special prayers were held with fireworks and a light show at the Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.