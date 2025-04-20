Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Over 1,100 GPS-Enabled Water Tankers in the Capital | LIVE | Image: @CMODelhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off over 1,100 GPS-enabled water tankers on Saturday to improve water supply monitoring and distribution in the capital.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that the GPS tracking system aims to eliminate the tanker mafia. He added, "Both the government and the public will have access to the tracking information. With over 1,000 tankers, we are starting from scratch as there was no infrastructure in place earlier. It may take time, but the government is working tirelessly to address the issue."