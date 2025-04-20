sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Modi-Vance Meet | IPL 2025 | Bengaluru Road Rage | Pope Francis Dies | Former Karnataka DGP Murder | Gold Price | BCCI Annual Contract |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Over 1,100 GPS-Enabled Water Tankers in the Capital | LIVE
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 20th 2025, 18:10 IST

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Over 1,100 GPS-Enabled Water Tankers in the Capital | LIVE

Delhi CM has flagged off over 1,000 GPS enabled water tanker which will help citizens to track the location of the takers. Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra called it "historic" and mentioned that a "technology is being used to end corruption ".

Reported by: Republic World
Follow: Google News Icon
CM Rekha Gupta
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches Over 1,100 GPS-Enabled Water Tankers in the Capital | LIVE | Image: @CMODelhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off over 1,100 GPS-enabled water tankers on Saturday to improve water supply monitoring and distribution in the capital.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that the GPS tracking system aims to eliminate the tanker mafia. He added, "Both the government and the public will have access to the tracking information. With over 1,000 tankers, we are starting from scratch as there was no infrastructure in place earlier. It may take time, but the government is working tirelessly to address the issue." Stay tuned with Republic for more latest India updates. 

April 20th 2025, 18:10 IST

Kolkata: NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor...

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor CV Ananda Bose.

April 20th 2025, 18:09 IST

MP CM Mohan Yadav released two cheetahs in the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav released two cheetahs in the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary.

Two Cheetahs have been shifted from Kuno National Park to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary under the 'Project Cheetah'.

April 20th 2025, 18:08 IST

Heavy rain and winds lash Guwahati...

Guwahati, Assam: Heavy rain and winds lash Guwahati city on Sunday afternoon.

April 20th 2025, 15:42 IST

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma inspects Oxidation Pond in Timarpur...

Delhi: PWD Minister Parvesh Verma inspects Oxidation Pond in Timarpur.

April 20th 2025, 15:40 IST

CM Yogi Adityanath takes a metro ride in Kanpur...

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath takes a metro ride from Nayaganj metro station to Rawatpur metro station in Kanpur.

April 20th 2025, 15:39 IST

Murshidabad violence: NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar says...

Murshidabad violence, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said, “...Wherever I was going and talking to women, their anger would shake us... They have seen their dreams shattered, and they have lost everything. All they would ask was what was their fault... Can you imagine a woman who has given birth to a child just 4 days ago, and she has to run to protect the newborn? Instead of celebrating the occasion, they were forced to leave their homes. I have seen many such incidents there..."

April 20th 2025, 14:34 IST

Ramban DC Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary Reaches Shan Palace to Assess Damage

April 20th 2025, 14:34 IST

"Huge Loss, Vehicles Trapped, Bridge Damaged," Says Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah reacts to the Ramban landslide, calling it a major disaster. "A huge loss has occurred in Ramban. There is a report of three deaths. Many vehicles are trapped under the debris, and a bridge near a tunnel has been damaged. The situation in Banihal is also serious," he said.

Dr. Abdullah added that the Deputy Chief Minister has left for Ramban, and ministers from Kashmir are also reaching the affected areas. "We will provide all possible assistance and have also requested the Centre to help manage this disaster and provide compensation for the losses," he said. 

April 20th 2025, 14:35 IST

Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides in Ramban, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Shut

Heavy rainfall on Sunday triggered landslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, leading to the complete closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and damage to several houses.

Authorities have advised commuters to avoid the route until weather conditions improve and clearance operations are completed.

Deputy Traffic Inspector Javed Kataria, speaking to ANI, said the highway was "completely blocked" in the Ramban sector and urged travellers to avoid the route.

"The national highway (Jammu-Srinagar NH in Ramban district) is completely blocked (due to landslides). Avoid this highway till the weather improves. Clearance work is ongoing, but it does not seem that the highway will open before evening or tomorrow because it is raining continuously," he said.

April 20th 2025, 12:47 IST

J-K: Heavy Rains Lash Several Parts of Bhalessa in Doda

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the Bhalessa in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, with fog engulfing the mountains and surrounding villages in the area.

Multiple parts of the Union territory, including Jammu and Udhampur, have been facing heavy rains in the past few days, wrecking property and blocking National Highways.

In Udhampur's Namban area, National Highway 44 was blocked due to the heavy rains the previous night. On April 17, multiple trees were uprooted due to heavy winds and rain, leading to destroyed property, power outages and roads being blocked.

April 20th 2025, 12:44 IST

Tamil Nadu: Devotees in Chennai Attend Easter Vigil Mass at CSI Immanuel Church

Christian devotees attended the Easter Vigil Mass at CSI Immanuel Church in the Nerkundram area in Chennai on Sunday, remembering the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Hundreds of devotees gathered inside the church to offer their prayers and celebrate Easter Sunday, celebrated across the country's Christian community and others.

Meanwhile, in various places, including Kerala and Manipur, Easter Sunday is celebrated in their own way, with some prayers offered at midnight as per tradition, too.

In Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, Easter Vigil Mass and special prayers were held with fireworks and a light show at the Sacred Heart Cathedral.

April 20th 2025, 12:27 IST

This is Historic: BJP Leader Kapil Mishra on GPS Enabled Water Tankers

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 20th 2025, 12:28 IST