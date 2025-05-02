Pahalgam Terror Attack: Fresh Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan Along LoC in J&K, 22 Breaches Reported in Last 8 Days | LIVE

In a fresh ceasefire violation, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control in five sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. The firing was reported opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor areas. Responding to the provocation, Indian Army troops retaliated in a calibrated and proportionate manner. This marks the 22nd ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the last eight days, escalating tensions along the border.
Rajasthan Intelligence has arrested a Jaisalmer resident, Pathan Khan, for allegedly spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), an official release said.
As per an official release, authorities stated that the accused Pathan Khan visited Pakistan in 2013 and came in contact with officers of the Intelligence Agency of Pakistan.
The man was detained about a month ago and has been questioned since then. He was formally arrested on May 1 2025.
A case has been registered against the Pathan Khan under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.
