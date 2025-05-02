sb.scorecardresearch
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Pahalgam Terror Attack: Fresh Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan Along LoC in J&K, 22 Breaches Reported in Last 8 Days | LIVE
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 2nd 2025, 07:51 IST

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Fresh Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan Along LoC in J&K, 22 Breaches Reported in Last 8 Days | LIVE

Stay tuned for Republic news live update

Reported by: Aditi Pandey
India Pakistan ties
Fresh Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan in Five Sectors Along LoC in J&K, 22 Breaches Reported in Last 8 Days | LIVE/Representational image | Image: File photo

In a fresh ceasefire violation, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control in five sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. The firing was reported opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Naushera, and Akhnoor areas. Responding to the provocation, Indian Army troops retaliated in a calibrated and proportionate manner. This marks the 22nd ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the last eight days, escalating tensions along the border.

May 2nd 2025, 07:51 IST

Rajasthan: Jaisalmer Resident Arrested for Spying for Pakistan's ISI

Rajasthan Intelligence has arrested a Jaisalmer resident, Pathan Khan, for allegedly spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), an official release said.

As per an official release, authorities stated that the accused Pathan Khan visited Pakistan in 2013 and came in contact with officers of the Intelligence Agency of Pakistan.

Image

The man was detained about a month ago and has been questioned since then. He was formally arrested on May 1 2025.

A case has been registered against the Pathan Khan under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

May 2nd 2025, 07:42 IST

'PM Modi Has Our Full Support': US State Dept Spokesperson Tammy Bruce

Published May 2nd 2025, 07:43 IST