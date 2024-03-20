Advertisement

LIVE: PM Modi Reaches Bharat Mandapam to Address Startup Mahakumbh

PM Modi has reached Bharat Mandapam. He will address Startup Mahakumbh shortly.

PM Modi to Address Startup Mahakumbh at Bharat Mandapam Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Startup Mahakhumbh 2024 which commenced at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on March 18.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "At 10:30 AM tomorrow, I will be speaking at the Startup Mahakumbh, a forum which brings together stakeholders from the world of Startups, innovators, and upcoming entrepreneurs. India's strides in the world of Startups have been phenomenal in the last few years."

Man Held for Killing Son-in-law Over Domestic Discord in Thane

Police have arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly killing his son-in-law due to domestic discord in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday. The body of the 38-year-old victim was recovered from the Bhatsa river on March 1 following which a case of accidental death was initially registered, Kulgaon's assistant police inspector Govind Patil said. However, during an investigation following a complaint by the victim's brother, the police got to know that the deceased used to have frequent quarrels with his wife to which the woman's father had objected. The deceased's father-in-law had also unsuccessfully tried to intervene to resolve the issues between the couple.

CM Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi HC against ED summonses

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday will hear a plea by CM Arvind Kejriwal challenging the repeated summonses issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to the now scrapped excise policy.

War of Words Erupt Between Stalin and Karandlaje Over Her ‘Tamilians’ Remark on Bengaluru Cafe Blast

Following her remarks on linking people from Tamil Nadu to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru, Karnataka BJP Minister Shobha Karandlaje has issued apologies and retracted her statement. Soon after she stated that the bomber behind the Rameshwaram blasts was trained in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri forests, she faced a massive backlash with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister demanding legal action against her for spreading hate speech.