Published 07:19 IST, January 9th 2025
Tirupati Temple Stampede: PM Modi, Top Leaders Condole Loss of Lives | LIVE
The latest headlines for the day include:
Six people died in a stampede at Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati during the distribution of tokens for Vaikuntha Dwara Sarvadarshanam, a special 'darshan' for devotees, lasting 10 days and starting on Friday.
Meanwhile, as the country gears up for the Mahakumbh festival, Inspector General of Police for Prayagraj, Tarun Gaba, said that a 7-layer security scheme is being implemented to prevent any untoward incidents during the mass spiritual event.
On the other hand, the ambitious ISRO docking scheduled for today has been postponed. The event was initially set for the morning of January 9.
08:08 IST, January 9th 2025
Tirupati Stampede: Death Toll Rises to Six; Over 40 Injured, CM Naidu to Visit Hospital
As many as six people lost their lives and several others have been injured after a stampede broke out near the Tirupati temple on Wednesday evening, according to officials from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The incident occurred near Vishnu Niwasam close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.
07:50 IST, January 9th 2025
Delhi Witnesses Sharp Drop in Temperature, Records 6.4 Degrees Celsius
Delhi experienced a significant drop in temperature on Thursday, as cold wave conditions and inclement weather enveloped the city.
As per the data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi recorded 6.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am on Thursday.
The MeT Department has predicted the minimum temperature for the day is 5 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.
07:47 IST, January 9th 2025
Another Case of HMPV Detected in Gujarat's Sabarkantha
A suspected case of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) infection has been reported in Himatnagar city of Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, officials said Wednesday.
The blood sample of the patient - an eight-year-old boy, who is currently on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital - has been sent to a government hospital for confirmation, they said.
"The case is under screening. A sample has been sent to a government lab for confirmation, and the result is awaited," Sabarkantha district collector Ratankanvar Gadhavicharan said.
07:22 IST, January 9th 2025
UK Has Strong Belief in India’s Democratic Values, Growth Story: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
There is a strong belief in India’s democratic values and growth story here, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said in London during his ongoing visit to the UK.
Addressing a community gathering at the High Commission of India in London on Wednesday evening, Birla shared insights from his dialogues with his UK counterpart – House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and other members of Parliament.
“I had a good dialogue with leading UK parliamentarians and they displayed a strong belief in India’s democratic values and growth story,” Birla said.
Updated 08:08 IST, January 9th 2025