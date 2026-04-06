India Advances In Second Stage Of Its Nuclear Programme, Announces PM Modi. Here's What It Means

New Delhi: In a significant boost to India's nuclear program Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the nation is moving ahead to achieve its second stage of its civil nuclear programme.

“Today, India takes a defining step in its civil nuclear journey, advancing the second stage of its nuclear programme,” PM Modi said, adding that the “indigenously designed and built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has attained criticality.”

“This advanced reactor, capable of producing more fuel than it consumes, reflects the depth of our scientific capability and the strength of our engineering enterprise. It is a decisive step towards harnessing our vast thorium reserves in the third stage of the programme,” he added, laying out the significance behind this landmark moment.

India's 3-Stage Nuclear Programme

In order to optimally utilise limited uranium reserves and large thorium reserves in the country, the Department of Atomic Energy has adopted a three-stage nuclear power programme. This is based on a closed nuclear fuel cycle, for generation of nuclear power and for achieving long term energy security.

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The three-stage nuclear power programme aims to multiply the domestically available fissile resources through the use of natural Uranium in Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (first stage), followed by use of Plutonium obtained from the spent fuel of Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors in Fast Breeder Reactors, in the second stage. Large scale use of Thorium will subsequently follow making use of Uranium- 233 that will be bred in Fast Breeder Reactors, when adequate nuclear installed capacity in the country has been built.

Accordingly, the utilisation of Thorium as a practically inexhaustible energy source has been contemplated during the third stage of the Indian nuclear programme, which can be reached in future.

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