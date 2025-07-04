India Never Negotiates Trade Deals Based on Deadlines, It's Interests More Important: Piyush Goyal’s Strong Statement

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal made a strong statement, asserting that India never finalises trade deals based on deadlines, as its national interests are more important.

He added that India is in no hurry to sign any trade agreement with the United States until a mutually beneficial understanding is reached with all the stakeholders and it could be a win-win situation for the two countries.

"It should be a win-win agreement, and only when India's interests are safeguarded - national interest will always be supreme - and keeping that in mind, if a good deal is formed, India is always ready to engage with developed countries," Union Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of 16th Toy Biz B2B expo in New Delhi.

The Union Minister further informed that trade discussions are ongoing with various countries be it the European Union, New Zealand, Oman, the US, Chile, or Peru asserting that this multiplicity in negotiations doesn't mean that India is in a rush to close any trade deal.

“India never enters into trade deals based on deadlines or time pressure. A deal is accepted only when it is fully matured, well-negotiated, and in the national interest,” the Union Minister said.

India-US trade deal delayed

Union Minister Piyush Goyal's remarks have come when India-United States are negotiating a trade deal to avoid Donald Trump's tariffs, deadline for which will expire on July 9.