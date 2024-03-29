Updated March 29th, 2024 at 12:11 IST
Key Conspirator of IED Blast at Bengaluru's Cafe Sent to 7-Day Custody | LIVE
Bengaluru Blast: Rameshwaram Cafe.
India News LIVE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita will issue a video statement at noon today. This comes as the jailed CM will stay in custody till Monday, April 1. Stay tuned in with Republic for all the latest updates:
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal to issue a video statement at noon today.
- 'ED Wants AAP's Lok Sabha Strategy': During a press conference on Friday, Delhi Minister and AAP MLA Atishi alleged that the Enforcement Directorate wants AAP's LOK Sabha poll strategy details by accessing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's phone. "They want it because they will find in it details of AAP's Lok Sabha poll strategy, campaign plans, talks with INDIA bloc leaders and information regarding media and social media strategy," she said. This comes as Kejriwal, who the central probe agency arrested will remain in custody till April 1.
- The Income Tax Department on Friday issued a demand notice of Rs 1,700 crore to the Indian National Congress. The demand notice is in link with the assessment years 2017-18 to 202--21. It also includes penalty and interest, as per sources.
- Day after the NIA managed to nab the key conspirator of Bengaluru cafe blast case Muzzammil Shariff Pasha, has been sent to 7-day custody.
Published March 29th, 2024 at 11:15 IST
