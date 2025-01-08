sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Published 07:07 IST, January 8th 2025

BSF Rejects Reports Claiming Bangladesh Taking Control Of Indian Land | LIVE

Republic brings you all the latest updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
BSF Rejects Reports Claiming Bangladesh Taking Control Of Indian Land
BSF Rejects Reports Claiming Bangladesh Taking Control Of Indian Land | Image: PTI/ File Photo

Stay tuned for the latest updates as we bring you breaking news from across India. Today's headlines include: A cold wave sweeps through the national capital with temperatures continuing to drop; Delhi Assembly Elections announced, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle between AAP, BJP, and Congress; and the Surajkund International Crafts Mela scheduled to be held from February 7-23. 

Live Blog

07:03 IST, January 8th 2025 

07:03 IST, January 8th 2025

Cold Wave Hits Delhi, Temperatures Continue to Dip

Cold wave grips the national capital as the temperature continues to dip in the city  
 

07:05 IST, January 8th 2025

Surajkund International Crafts Mela: Feb 7-23 Dates Announced

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela will be held from February 7 to February 23 at the Surajkund Complex in Faridabad district, 

07:04 IST, January 8th 2025

Delhi Assembly Elections Announced; AAP, BJP, Congress Battle

The election contest in Delhi gathered momentum on Tuesday with the Election Commission announcing that the national capital will go to the polls on February 5 and results will be announced on February 8.   

Updated 07:07 IST, January 8th 2025