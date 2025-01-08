BSF Rejects Reports Claiming Bangladesh Taking Control Of Indian Land | LIVE

BSF Rejects Reports Claiming Bangladesh Taking Control Of Indian Land | Image: PTI/ File Photo

Stay tuned for the latest updates as we bring you breaking news from across India. Today's headlines include: A cold wave sweeps through the national capital with temperatures continuing to drop; Delhi Assembly Elections announced, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle between AAP, BJP, and Congress; and the Surajkund International Crafts Mela scheduled to be held from February 7-23.

Live Blog

07:03 IST, January 8th 2025 Cold Wave Hits Delhi, Temperatures Continue to Dip Cold wave grips the national capital as the temperature continues to dip in the city



07:04 IST, January 8th 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections Announced; AAP, BJP, Congress Battle The election contest in Delhi gathered momentum on Tuesday with the Election Commission announcing that the national capital will go to the polls on February 5 and results will be announced on February 8.