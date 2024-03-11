Updated March 11th, 2024 at 20:45 IST
LIVE: PM Modi Congratulates DRDO For Agni-5 Missile Mission Divyastra
PM Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway. Republic brings you all the latest new updates from across the country. Stay tuned!
- India
- 11 min read
8: 43 IST, March 11th 2024
Maharashtra cabinet has decided that the name of the mother will be mandatory on all government documents like birth certificates, school documents, property documents, aadhar cards, and pan cards. The decision is to be implemented from 1st may 2024.
Advertisement
8: 40 IST, March 11th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished everyone "blessed Ramzan". Taking to X, he said, “Wishing everyone a blessed Ramzan. May this holy month bring joy, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives.”
"The sighting of the Ramzan crescent in various regions of Jammu and Kashmir marks the beginning of Ramadan from tomorrow. Grand Mufti Nasir ul Islam, alongside other respected members, conveyed warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He invoked prayers to the Almighty, beseeching him to alleviate our trials and grant us his abundant blessings, tranquility, and prosperity during this sacred month of Ramadan," he added.
7: 54 IST, March 11th 2024
“There is no scarcity of water in Bengaluru, the BJP created it,” alleged Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
Advertisement
7: 48 IST, March 11th 2024
The sighting of the Ramzan crescent in various regions of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will mark the beginning of the month-long festival of Ramadan tomorrow. On the occassion, Grand Mufti Nasir ul Islam, alongside other respected members, conveyed warm greetings to the people of J&K. He invoked prayers to the Almighty, beseeching him to alleviate our trials and grant us his abundant blessings, tranquility, and prosperity during this sacred month of Ramadan.
7: 09 IST, March 11th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the operations control centre of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor on March 12, and some portions of the infrastructure project taken up to decongest the railway network. The PM will also inaugurate the 401-km new Khurja Junction-Sanehwal section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) and the 224-km new Makarpura Junction-Gholvad section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC).
Advertisement
7: 01 IST, March 11th 2024
The Maharashtra government has constituted an SIT to investigate the allegations of conspiracy during the Maratha agitation stir in the state. Nashik Commissioner of Police Sandeep Karnik will be heading the SIT.
The SIT has been formed on the instructions of the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, after the matter of threats issued to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis was raised in the Assembly by BJP MLAs.
6: 11 IST, March 11th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019.
Advertisement
5: 57 IST, March 11th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said about Mission Divyastra today. “Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 (Agni-V) missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology,” said PM Modi on X.
What is Agni-V?
Agni-V is a land-based nuclear capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India. The missile reportedly has a range of more than 7,000 to 8,000 kilometres.
4: 58 IST, March 11th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be making a key announcement in 30 minutes. Watch this space for more.
Advertisement
4: 42 IST, March 11th 2024
The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 is likely to be implemented in India today by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) around 10 pm, say Republic sources.
4: 17 IST, March 11th 2024
The Supreme Court of India has suspended the three-year sentence of former Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi in his conviction in a disproportionate assets case. The Bench directed Ponmudi to appear before the Special Court and complete bail formalities within a month.
Advertisement
3: 11 IST, March 11th 2024
The Supreme Court of India has refused to interfere with the Calcutta HC order directing a CBI probe in the Sandeshkhali matter pertaining to the attack on ED officials.
2: 39 IST, March 11th 2024
The Special NIA court in Mumbai, hearing the Malegaon 2008 blasts case, has issued a bailable warrant of Rs 10,000 against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur in a non-appearance matter. She is an accused in the case and was not present for the hearing despite court orders for a physical appearance. Her lawyer had filed an exemption application on medical grounds but the court rejected the application and issued a bailable warrant, which is returnable on March 20.
Advertisement
2: 03 IST, March 11th 2024
“Previous governments used to launch a small scheme and beat drums for 5 years. Our govt is launching several schemes at record speed - even 24 hours is not enough”, said PM Modi after launching Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram.
1: 53 IST, March 11th 2024
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Gurugram After Inauguration of Haryana Section of Dwarka Expressway.
Advertisement
1: 44 IST, March 11th 2024
"Today is an important day for India. The Prime Minister has set an objective before all of us in the form of a mission to make India's economy a five trillion dollar economy, to make a self-reliant India, and especially the dream of becoming a super economic power. The infrastructure that is going to be built is worthy of that, the example of that infrastructure is today's Dwarka Express Highway. This is a state of art project and I am happy to say that about 20% has been saved in this project from the estimated cost. I want to thank the Prime Minister as I requested him that after seeing this project, he should inaugurate it, he gave time and looked at each and every detail with great interest, I thank him for this..."
1: 31 IST, March 11th 2024
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari presented gifts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Gurugram.
PM Modi inaugurated the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway.
Advertisement
12: 39 IST, March 11th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari inspected the Dwarka Expressway on Monday. The PM will shortly inaugurate the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram.
1: 21 IST, March 11th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of 112 national highway projects across the country worth Rs 1 lakh crore from an event in Gurugram on Monday. Major projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include 14 packages of Bengaluru - Kadappa - Vijayawada Expressway worth Rs. 14,000 crores in Andhra Pradesh; six packages of Belgaum - Hungund - Raichur Section of NH-748A worth Rs. 8,000 crores in Karnataka; three packages of Shamli - Ambala Highway worth Rs. 4,900 crores in Haryana; two packages of Amritsar - Bathinda corridor worth Rs. 3,800 crores in Punjab; along with 39 other projects worth Rs. 32,700 crores in different states across the country.
Advertisement
12: 33 IST, March 11th 2024
PM Modi has arrives in Gurugram to inaugurate the Haryana stretch of the Dwarka Expressway. PM Modi interacted with the construction workers at the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram.
12: 44 IST, March 11th 2024
Authorities have imposed a restriction on the production of Cotton Candy in Karnataka. The candy making units will be shut down.
Advertisement
1: 19 IST, March 11th 2024
The Maharashtra ATS has arrested a 31-year-old structural fabricator from Mazgaon Dockyard for allegedly leaking sensitive information on restricted areas to Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIO) who honey-trapped him.
12: 17 IST, March 11th 2024
The CBI has summoned nine people from Sandeshkhali for questioning in connection with the attack on the ED officers. According to sources, some of them who have been summoned are close aides and acquaintances of the main accused Sheikh Shahjahan. They have been asked to appear at Nizam Palace, CBIoffice, Kolkata.
Advertisement
12: 05 IST, March 11th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cited a host of women-centric schemes of his government to assert that only a society which boosts women's standing and creates opportunities for them can advance. His third term will write a new chapter in the rise of women power, Modi said at a 'Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat' programme, exuding confidence of retaining power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In a swipe at previous governments, he said women's lives and hardships were not a priority for them while the BJP dispensation has come out with different initiatives to help them at every stage of life.
12: 04 IST, March 11th 2024
Amid the acute water shortage in Bengaluru, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Monday the State had not witnessed such a severe drought in the past three-four decades. "In the last 30-40 years we had not seen such drought; though there was drought earlier we had never declared such a large number of taluks as drought-affected,", he told reporters here. "Wherever Cauvery river water has to be supplied, (it) is being done, but out of 13,900 odd borewells in Bengaluru, about 6,900 borewells have become defunct," he said.
Advertisement
10: 58 IST, March 11th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday felicitated and interacted with 'Lakhpati Didis' at Sashakt Nari event and handed over drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis.
12: 10 IST, March 11th 2024
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea filed by State Bank of India (SBI) seeking more time to disclose the electoral bond donor details to the Election Commission of India (EC). Pulling up the bank for the delay, the apex court directed the SBI to disclose the details by the close of business hours on March 12, 2024. The court further asked the ECI to compile the information and publish the details in its official website ‘no later than by 15 March, 2024 by 5 PM.’
Advertisement
10: 16 IST, March 11th 2024
The petrol pump strike in Rajasthan has been withdrawn by Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association after holding talks with the state government.
9: 49 IST, March 11th 2024
Traffic movement will be regulated in many areas of Dwarka on Monday for inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway, according to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expressway in Dwarka Sector-25 and traffic movement will be regulated in the area from 8 am to 2 pm, the advisory, issued on Sunday, stated. The advisory has urged commuters to avoid Dhulsiras Chowk, Sector 8-9 crossing, Carmel Chowk Sector-20, Janki Chowk near Sector-23 police station and Pochanpur flyover Sector-23 Chowk.
Advertisement
8: 25 IST, March 11th 2024
Mumbai Coastal Road Project Phase-1, the south-bound corridor of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive in South Mumbai will be inaugurated and open for traffic on March 11. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday inspected the construction of the ambitious project. The ribbon cutting ceremony of the newly made road was earlier postponed due to ‘undisclosed’ reasons, claimed reports citing officials.
Built at the projected cost of Rs 12,721 crore, the construction work of the Mumbai Coastal Road started back in October 13, 2018. The Maharashtra CM has assured the Mumbaikars that a world-class central park spread over 320 acres will come up along the ‘Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Coastal Road’.
8: 26 IST, March 11th 2024
The body of a man who fell into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewage treatment plant here was pulled out after a nearly 14-hour-long operation carried out by teams of NDRF and Delhi Fire Services, police said. The victim is yet to be identified, they said. Information about the man falling into the borewell at the DJB plant in west Delhi's Keshopur Mandi area was received around 1 am. The rescue efforts were led by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), police said, adding the NDRF team arrived at 4 am.
Advertisement
7: 42 IST, March 11th 2024
The Delhi Police has arrested five sharpshooters of the Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate and claimed to have foiled a plan to kill a rival gang member, officials said on Sunday. Police said they also recovered sophisticated imported weapons from them. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C said they received a tip-off on March 7 that some members of the Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate would come near a DDA Park in Dwarka sector 16 with illegal weapons.
7: 19 IST, March 11th 2024
A 36-year-old woman from Hyderabad was allegedly killed by her husband in Australia, news agency PTI reported. The deceased has been identified as Chaithanya Madhagani. She lived with her husband and son in Australia.
Advertisement
12: 05 IST, March 11th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of 112 national highway projects across the country worth Rs 1 lakh crore from an event in Gurugram on Monday. According to an official statement, the prime minister will inaugurate the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway, which will help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on the National Highway-48.
Published March 11th, 2024 at 07:24 IST