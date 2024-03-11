Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished everyone "blessed Ramzan". Taking to X, he said, “Wishing everyone a blessed Ramzan. May this holy month bring joy, good health and prosperity in everyone’s lives.”

"The sighting of the Ramzan crescent in various regions of Jammu and Kashmir marks the beginning of Ramadan from tomorrow. Grand Mufti Nasir ul Islam, alongside other respected members, conveyed warm greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He invoked prayers to the Almighty, beseeching him to alleviate our trials and grant us his abundant blessings, tranquility, and prosperity during this sacred month of Ramadan," he added.

