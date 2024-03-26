Former chief minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president Pawan Kumar Chamling will contest from two assembly seats, the party announced on Tuesday. Elections to the 32-member Sikkim Assembly and the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Himalayan state will be held simultaneously on April 19. After a Monday late-night deliberation by the SDF parliamentary board, it was decided that in addition to the Poklok-Kamrang seat, the five-year former CM will also contest from the Namcheybung seat. The other changes made by the party parliamentary board to the candidate list announced earlier were that former minister Somnath Paudyal will contest from Rhenock assembly seat in place of Sangita Bhandari, while Anup Thatal from West Pendam (SC) assembly seat.