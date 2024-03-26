Updated March 26th, 2024 at 13:58 IST
BJP to Stage Protest in Mandi in Support of Kangana Ranaut | LIVE
1: 58 IST, March 26th 2024
On Tuesday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju filed his nomination for the Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency.
1: 07 IST, March 26th 2024
BRS leader K Kavitha has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody, till April 9, in the Delhi Excise Policy case.
12: 43 IST, March 26th 2024
BJP candidate from Nagaur Lok Sabha seat Jyoti Mirdha on Tuesday filed her nomination papers for the elections. Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar was present at the time of nomination filing in the collectorate here. Mirdha, a former Congress MP from Nagaur who joined the BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, is pitted against RLP convener Hanuman Beniwal who is contesting the elections in alliance with the Congress.
1: 35 IST, March 26th 2024
BJP will stage protest in Mandi in support of Kangana Ranaut.
12: 40 IST, March 26th 2024
The Delhi government on Tuesday appealed to citizens to not fall prey to misinformation being spread by notorious elements who are trying to "take advantage" of the situation arising from the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. A statement issued by the Planning Department said "speculations and rumours are being spread by notorious elements with vested interests in Delhi" that "welfare schemes and subsidies given by the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi will be stopped".
12: 06 IST, March 26th 2024
Former chief minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president Pawan Kumar Chamling will contest from two assembly seats, the party announced on Tuesday. Elections to the 32-member Sikkim Assembly and the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Himalayan state will be held simultaneously on April 19. After a Monday late-night deliberation by the SDF parliamentary board, it was decided that in addition to the Poklok-Kamrang seat, the five-year former CM will also contest from the Namcheybung seat. The other changes made by the party parliamentary board to the candidate list announced earlier were that former minister Somnath Paudyal will contest from Rhenock assembly seat in place of Sangita Bhandari, while Anup Thatal from West Pendam (SC) assembly seat.
12: 46 IST, March 26th 2024
Delhi BJP leaders and workers took out a protest march here on Tuesday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has been arrested in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case. They gathered near the Ferozshah Kotla stadium and marched towards the Delhi Secretariat, raising slogans against Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and alleging corruption in his government. Senior BJP leader and MP Harsh Vardhan said Kejriwal has been arrested, and therefore, he should resign on moral grounds and give his responsibility to someone else.
12: 05 IST, March 26th 2024
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that state Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah will join the saffron party by early next year. However, Borah on Tuesday dismissed the CM's claim and stated that Sarma was playing 'mind games' to divert attention from real issues. Sarma termed the grand old party as a 'fixed deposit' of the BJP, from which it draws members whenever needed.
12: 03 IST, March 26th 2024
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced before Delhi Court in connection with Delhi Excise policy scam. Kavitha was brought to Rouse Avenue court at the end of her ED custody in Delhi excise policy money laundering case. She said, "This is not a money laundering case but a political laundering case. It is a fabricated and false case. We will come out clean." Meanwhile, the ED has demanded a 14-Day judicial custody of K Kavitha.
11: 07 IST, March 26th 2024
Given the AAP protest, Punjab Minister and AAP leader Harjot Singh Bains were detained by Delhi Police from outside of the Patel Nagar Metro station.
11: 00 IST, March 26th 2024
Given the Lok Sabha polls, the Shiv Sena is all set to release its first list of candidates, said MP Sanjay Raut. He said, "Shiv Sena's first list is ready, we will publish the list today. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) is with us. They are important members of Maha Vikas Aghadi. The proposal of 4 seats remains."
10: 56 IST, March 26th 2024
The CPI(M) has fielded Su. Venkatesan and R Sachidhanandham to contest from Madurai and Dindigul seats, respectively. Meanwhile Md. Jahangir will be contesting from the Bhuvanagiri seat for the Lok Sabha elections.
10: 55 IST, March 26th 2024
Mahagathabandhan supported candidate Sanjay Kumar to be Lok Sabha candidate from Khagadia, Bihar: CPI(M)
10: 54 IST, March 26th 2024
At least two persons were killed and three others injured when two motorcycles collided head-on in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday morning, police said. The incident happened at Kokarsa village, around 195 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranch
10: 53 IST, March 26th 2024
The Delhi Police have imposed Section 144 near PM Modi's residence in Delhi. The Delhi Police has denied permission for protests and said that the area should be cleared within 5 minutes. AAP had planned to gherao PM's house on Tuesday.
9: 55 IST, March 26th 2024
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 17.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, with the weather office predicting light rain. The humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 70 per cent. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the moderate category with a reading of 120 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
9: 01 IST, March 26th 2024
DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday visited a local vegetable market here and canvassed votes ahead of the April 16 Lok Sabha polls in the state. He was accompanied by his sister and local MP Kanimozhi, also the party's candidate for the LS election from here, and state ministers Anitha R Radhakrishnan and Geetha Jeevan. On Tuesday morning, he met people and vegetable vendors at the market here and also posed for selfies with many of them. He was seen shaking hands with some of them.
9: 00 IST, March 26th 2024
The Deputy Commissioner of Himachal Pradesh has announced financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each to the families of the deceased and Rs 10,000 each to the injured in the Mairi accident.
The incident happened during the holy bath in Charan Ganga at the Mairi fair.
9: 46 IST, March 26th 2024
A Delhi Court on March 23 had remanded Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) Legislator K Kavitha to the Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 26 in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy Case.
8: 58 IST, March 26th 2024
Maharashtra Police have arrested four women in the kidnapping of a 5-year-old girl in Bhandup. The arrested accused have been remanded to police custody till March 28. The case was solved within 12 hours.
8: 47 IST, March 26th 2024
The Delhi Police has strengthened security at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence after the AAP called for a "gherao" to protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, an officer said on Tuesday. The police have also beefed up security in several other parts of the national capital. A Delhi Traffic Police officer said movement is likely to be affected in parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi due to the protest.
8: 45 IST, March 26th 2024
The Hindu community will recite Hanuman Chalisa in Bhojshala in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar on Tuesday. Satyagraha will be held there at 9pm.
7: 53 IST, March 26th 2024
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to gherao Prime Minister's residence on Tuesday, March 26, to register a protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in a liquor policy case.
