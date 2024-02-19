Updated February 19th, 2024 at 18:06 IST
4th Round Talks Between Govt and Farmers Fail, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha Rejects Proposals on MSP| LIVE
Catch all the latest news updates from across the country on February 19, 2024.
- India
6: 06 IST, February 19th 2024
SP offers 17 seats to Congress in UP, says Akhilesh will join Nyay Yatra only if proposal accepted
5: 10 IST, February 19th 2024
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan confronts SFI activists holding a black-flag protest against him in Kannur's Mattannur.
5: 06 IST, February 19th 2024
United Kisan Morcha has rejected government's proposal as farmers adamant on the demand of guaranteed MSP.
4: 14 IST, February 19th 2024
Rahul Gandhi Summoned By CID Assam
3: 57 IST, February 19th 2024
At the groundbreaking ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "We have often seen that when elections approach, people try to avoid new investments. But India has broken this perception today. Investors across the world trust the stability of government policies. This trust is reflected in Lucknow too."
3: 47 IST, February 19th 2024
300 units of electricity free and people can also sell the extra electricity that they save under this scheme, says PM Modi.
3: 43 IST, February 19th 2024
PM Modi asks citizens not to travel abroad for marriage as local economy will receive huge boost as a result.
3: 42 IST, February 19th 2024
PM Modi appealed to all citizens to use 10% of their travel budget to buy goods in order to boost local economy.
2: 34 IST, February 19th 2024
PM Narendra Modi will give a major boost to the education sector tomorrow. In a significant step towards upgrading and developing education and skilling infrastructure across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate, dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of several projects worth about Rs 13,375 crores. The projects which will be dedicated to nation include permanent campus of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, IIITDM Kancheepuram; Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) - a pioneer skill training institute on advanced technologies - located at Kanpur; and two campuses of Central Sanskrit University - at Devprayag (Uttarakhand) and at Agartala (Tripura).
Prime Minister will inaugurate three new IIMs in the country IIM Jammu, IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Visakhapatnam. He will also inaugurate 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVs) and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) buildings across the country. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of five Kendriya Vidyalaya campuses, one Navodaya Vidyalaya campus and five Multipurpose Hall for Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country.
2: 11 IST, February 19th 2024
On the Sandeshkhali incident, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Mazumdar says, "The way she (Mamata Banerjee) is giving irresponsible statements, being a woman chief minister she should be a little more sensitive...Women (of Sandeshkhali) are saying that there have been atrocities against them, how come BJP is responsible for this?..Earlier Mamata Banerjee and her party members were saying that nothing has happened and now arrests are being done..."
1: 34 IST, February 19th 2024
Amid massive speculations of Kamal Nath leaving Congress party, leaders of grand old party has appealed to Kamal Nath not to leave for party and prepare for Lok Sabha polls.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister says, “ Kamal Nath is man of values”.
12: 52 IST, February 19th 2024
After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped Enforcement Directorate's summons for the sixth time, he has reached the Delhi assembly.
Terming the agency's sixth summons to Kejriwal as "illegal", the party stated that the ED should wait for the court's decision instead of repeatedly sending summonses to Kejriwal.
12: 45 IST, February 19th 2024
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge invited Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra after it enters Uttar Pradesh's Amethi on February 19.
12: 42 IST, February 19th 2024
In preparation for MILAN-2024, a significant international maritime event will commence today, Indian Defence officials have been engaged in intensive activity over the past few days.
12: 06 IST, February 19th 2024
Trinamool Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra has been called by the the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) contravention case on Monday (February 19).
The 49-year-old politician's statement will be recorded under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999. Moitra is asked to depose today at the central agency’s office in Delhi.
The TMC leader, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year, is being probed by the CBI too, which is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Moitra on the reference from the Lokpal.
11: 43 IST, February 19th 2024
From Feb 19- Feb 27, the city of Visakhapatnam will play host to Milan 2024, , a 9-day multinational maritime exercise likely to be the largest edition to date. The major event brings together over 50 navies from across the globe for a collaborative display of maritime capacity and a common commitment to regional security.
11: 41 IST, February 19th 2024
The ED asked senior TMC leader Mukul Roy to be present for questioning in the national capital on February 19 in connection with its investigation into siphoning of funds in a chit fund case.
11: 39 IST, February 19th 2024
The apex court on February 19 is expected to hear explanation of Anil Masih who has come under spotlight for allegedly tampering with the ballot papers, a media outlet has reported. SC had declared that Masih, the designated council member, must appear before the top court on February 19.
11: 32 IST, February 19th 2024
PM Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
11: 14 IST, February 19th 2024
11: 05 IST, February 19th 2024
Amid speculations of rebellion by Kamal Nath and his supporters in Congress, the party called a big meeting.
There will be a meeting of all Congress strategists in PCC on Tuesday.
State in-charge Jitendra Singh and Jitu Patwari will be present.
The party also summoned the MLAs.
Congress fears that along with Kamal Nath, MLAs may also rebel against the party before Rahul Gandhi's visit.
10: 44 IST, February 19th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the foundation stone laying ceremony of Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust Chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam also present.
10: 28 IST, February 19th 2024
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais offered floral tributes to the portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of 394th Jayanti of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Raj Bhavan.
10: 25 IST, February 19th 2024
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs AJit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis participate in the celebrations of the 394th birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri Fort.
9: 15 IST, February 19th 2024
Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to run its premium Shivneri buses on newly inaugurated Atal Setu. On a pilot basis, two buses from Pune will leave daily for Mumbai and return back from Mumbai daily, said MSRTC on Monday. There is no change in fare on the Mumbai-Pune route for these Shivneri buses, added MSRTC.
7: 59 IST, February 19th 2024
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by Sharad Pawar challenging the Election Commission’s decision to identify the faction led by Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, as the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).