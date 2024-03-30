×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 10:18 IST

AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi to Address Press Conference at Noon Today | LIVE

Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained By Police
AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi to Address Press Conference at Noon Today | LIVE | Image:ani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India News Live: In today's news, AAP leaders will address a press conference at noon today. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu will present Bharat Ratna to former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur today. Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot has been summoned by the ED in connection with the liquor scam. He has been asked to appear before it today. Republic brings you all the latest news updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

 

  • Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi to Address Press Conference at Noon Today
  • Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot Summoned by ED in Liquor Scam Today
  • President to Present Bharat Ratna to Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur Today

His son & Jd(U) Leader Ram Nath Thakur said, the people of Bihar and the country are as happy as I am today. Nitish Kumar ji had continuously appealed to Govt of India to confer Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur Ji

Advertisement
  • Rajasthan Congress to Hold Protest Against I-T Notices, Freezing of Bank Accounts Today
  • Activist Navdeep Singh Jalbera Arrested Ahead of Farmers' Gathering on Sunday

Farmer activist Navdeep Singh Jalbera has been arrested by the Haryana Police in connection with an FIR registered during the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" protest last month. The development comes ahead of a gathering convened by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mukti Morcha (KMM) on Sunday to pay homage to Shubhkaran Singh (21), a farmer from Punjab's Bathinda who was killed in a clash with police at the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21. The Ambala Police arrested Jalbera from Mohali on Thursday.

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 08:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Data Centres

Microsoft, OpenAI

a few seconds ago
Zee Trims 50% Workforce At Tech Centre in Bengaluru

Zee Layoff

a minute ago
Job cuts

Zee Entertainment job cut

3 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu is all set to present the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today

Bharat Ratna 2024 Today

8 minutes ago
The Goat Life

Aadujeevitham Goat Scene

9 minutes ago
Jerome Powell

Latest US inflation data

10 minutes ago
Convicted Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Dies of Heart Attack

Mukhtar Ansari Death

10 minutes ago
मुख्‍तार अंसारी की अनसुनी कहानी

Ansari’s Last Rites

12 minutes ago
Former MP Pappu Yadav

Pappu Yadav's New Move

13 minutes ago
TCS

TCS hiring opens

14 minutes ago
Best Vegetarian Sources Of Protein

Veg Sources Of Protein

15 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Camron Green

Virat Kohli and Green

18 minutes ago
Doctor’s Day 2024

Doctor’s Day 2024

22 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BRS Candidate for Warangal Seat Opts Out of Contest, Set to Join Cong

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

22 minutes ago
Huawei Luxeed S7

Huawei on Luxeed S7

25 minutes ago
A still from Woh Bhi Din The

Woh Bhi Din The Releases

26 minutes ago
Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained By Police

India News LIVE

28 minutes ago
Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot Summoned by ED in Liquor Scam Today | LIVE

Kailash Gahlot Summoned

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UN Responds To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 5 Movies Ram Charan Turned Down That Proved To Be A Game Changer

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  3. Sanjay Nirupam Exposes Communication Gap in Congress | EXCLUSIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Indian-Origin Delivery Boy Faces Racist in Canada, Video Sparks Debate

    World14 hours ago

  5. 'Is it affecting Hardik? It's possible': Smith on hate towards Pandya

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo