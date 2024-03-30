AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi to Address Press Conference at Noon Today | LIVE

Advertisement

AAP leaders will address a press conference at noon today. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu will present Bharat Ratna to former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur today. Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot has been summoned by the ED in connection with the liquor scam. He has been asked to appear before it today.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi to Address Press Conference at Noon Today

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot Summoned by ED in Liquor Scam Today

President to Present Bharat Ratna to Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur Today

His son & Jd(U) Leader Ram Nath Thakur said, the people of Bihar and the country are as happy as I am today. Nitish Kumar ji had continuously appealed to Govt of India to confer Bharat Ratna on Karpoori Thakur Ji

Rajasthan Congress to Hold Protest Against I-T Notices, Freezing of Bank Accounts Today

Activist Navdeep Singh Jalbera Arrested Ahead of Farmers' Gathering on Sunday

Farmer activist Navdeep Singh Jalbera has been arrested by the Haryana Police in connection with an FIR registered during the farmers' "Delhi Chalo" protest last month. The development comes ahead of a gathering convened by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mukti Morcha (KMM) on Sunday to pay homage to Shubhkaran Singh (21), a farmer from Punjab's Bathinda who was killed in a clash with police at the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21. The Ambala Police arrested Jalbera from Mohali on Thursday.