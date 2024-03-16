Updated March 16th, 2024 at 15:19 IST
Law And Order Situation in Karnataka Has Worsened: PM in Kalaburagi | LIVE
3: 19 IST, March 16th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated during a public meeting in Kalaburagi, Karnataka.
While addressing the mass gathering, PM said, "The law & order situation in Karnataka has worsened. Anti-social elements are being given protection in the state..."
He added, "When we say that India is the mother of democracy, the whole world accepts it. The world has no objection but when Congress people hear this their stomach starts paining. These people go all over the world and defame our country, our democracy, our great traditions..."
2: 48 IST, March 16th 2024
The Rouse Avenue Court will pronounce the verdict on K Kavitha's custody at 4:30 pm.
The ED has sought 10 days of custody of the arrested BRS leader for questioning.
1: 57 IST, March 16th 2024
Kerala files an application in the Supreme Court of India seeking to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 and Citizenship Amendment Rules 2024.
1: 55 IST, March 16th 2024
The Bihar state ministry on Saturday released the portfolios of the ministers.
1: 51 IST, March 16th 2024
The Delhi Court will resume the hearing on K Kavitha's arrest by the ED officials after lunch.
12: 24 IST, March 16th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a public rally in Telangana's Nagarkurnool. He said, “The election dates (for Lok Sabha polls 2024) will be announced in Delhi in some time. However, people of the country have already announced the results even before the election dates are officially announced. The country has announced 'abki baar 400 paar', and the crowd here at Nagarkurnool is a testimony to that.”
11: 39 IST, March 16th 2024
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi filed a Writ petition in Supreme Court on Saturday seeking interim directions challenging CAA.
10: 32 IST, March 16th 2024
BRS leader K Kavitha reaches the Rouse Avenue Court in the Excise Policy Case. The leader was arrested by ED.
10: 18 IST, March 16th 2024
A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case.
10: 04 IST, March 16th 2024
ED on Saturday summoned Sandeshkhali violence accused Sheikh Shahjahan's two brothers, Siraj and Alamgi, on March 21.
9: 54 IST, March 16th 2024
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves his residence to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.
9: 52 IST, March 16th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate arrested 'extortionist' Hiren Bhagat, known as Romi Bhagat, in connection with a money laundering case.
Romi had posed himself as an ED officer and threatened Cox and Kings promoter and extorted almost Rs 10 crores.
9: 48 IST, March 16th 2024
The Enforcement Directorate is conducting a raid at the premises of sand trader Krishna Mohan Singh in Arrah Bihar.
9: 47 IST, March 16th 2024
Telangana police seized Rs 6 crore in cash after conducting searches at Prathima Multiplex in Karimnagar.
9: 40 IST, March 16th 2024
The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday in connection with the Excise Policy Case.
9: 24 IST, March 16th 2024
Security heightened & a team of doctors arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy Case.
K Kavitha was brought to the national capital, Delhi, where she will be further questioned in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.
8: 53 IST, March 16th 2024
Amid the water crisis in Bengaluru, locals were seen queueing for water.
Talking to news agency ANI, a man said, "We get less water and we have to make 2-3 visits to check if water is available... Kaveri water is supplied only once or twice a week... Rains haven't started yet so there is no underground water and even Kaveri River has less water..."
8: 49 IST, March 16th 2024
On Saturday, Sugata Ghosh Dastidar, Controller General of Defence Accounts appointed as Financial Adviser (Defence Services) in the Ministry of Defence.
8: 46 IST, March 16th 2024
A massive fire broke out in an Oil Godown at around 8:30 pm on Friday. The fire was extinguished by 6:00 am today. Some 12 fire engines were used to fight the fire.
As per fire tenders, it took them around 10 hours to control the fire. No casualties were reported.
8: 44 IST, March 16th 2024
IAS Abhimanyu has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty to the newly-elected Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.
March 16th, 2024 at 08:40 IST