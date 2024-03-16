Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated during a public meeting in Kalaburagi, Karnataka.

While addressing the mass gathering, PM said, "The law & order situation in Karnataka has worsened. Anti-social elements are being given protection in the state..."

He added, "When we say that India is the mother of democracy, the whole world accepts it. The world has no objection but when Congress people hear this their stomach starts paining. These people go all over the world and defame our country, our democracy, our great traditions..."