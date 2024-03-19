Updated March 19th, 2024 at 13:01 IST
LIVE: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Detained As Protest Against Assault on Bengaluru Trader Picks Up
Catch all LIVE updates from across the country including breaking and latest news here:
- India
- 2 min read
12: 55 IST, March 19th 2024
The Bengaluru Police arrived at the Siddanna Layout, in Bengaluru and detained the protestors who are voicing against the physical assault on a shopkeeper for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ during 'Azaan' time.
12: 48 IST, March 19th 2024
BJP leader staged a massive protest in Bengaluru after an altercation occurred between a group of people and a shopkeeper during 'Azaan' time. The altercation occurred on Sunday (17.03.24) when a shopkeeper played devotional songs near Siddanna Layout, in Bengaluru.
12: 01 IST, March 19th 2024
On the arrest of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra says "We are observing the entire video footage and investigating the role of each person. All the persons whose names come forward will be interrogated. There are many videos available on YouTube and we are investigating this as well..."
11: 33 IST, March 19th 2024
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till April 6, the next date of hearing.
11: 05 IST, March 19th 2024
BRS MLC K Kavitha withdraws plea from Supreme Court challenging ED summons in Delhi excise irregularities case in view of her arrest.
10: 32 IST, March 19th 2024
CP Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand will discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry in addition to his duties until regular arrangements are made.
The above appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.
10: 04 IST, March 19th 2024
Telangana: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, as part of vehicle checking, Nalgonda police seized gold worth Rs 5.73 crores under Miryalguda 1 Town police station limits. The gold was being transported from Miryalguda to Khammam in a vehicle. Further details awaited, said Sudhakar, Station House Officer, Miryalguda 1 Town PS.
9: 18 IST, March 19th 2024
A fire broke out at Agra's Sindhi market area in the wee hours of Tuesday. Fire tenders at the spot. More details are awaited.
9: 17 IST, March 19th 2024
SC to hear pleas of BRS leader K Kavitha, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and others challenging various provisions of PMLA.
Published March 19th, 2024 at 09:16 IST