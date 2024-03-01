Updated March 1st, 2024 at 00:09 IST
BJP Likely to Field Top Guns For Lok Sabha 2024; PM Modi, HM Shah Likely to Feature on List
A meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Central Election Committee members took place at the party headquarters late Thursday evening in New Delhi.
- India
- 14 min read
11: 09 IST, February 29th 2024
Ahead of the mega battle – Lok Sabha Poll 2024 – the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting begins at party headquarters in the national capital.
10: 56 IST, February 29th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the BJP CEC meeting at the party headquarters in Delhi. Sources tell Republic that PM Modi held a crucial meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Party President JP Nadda, prior to the CEC meet that is now underway.
Advertisement
10: 42 IST, February 29th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda arrive for the BJP CEC meeting at the party headquarters, in Delhi.
10: 29 IST, February 29th 2024
All eyes are on the BJP as the Party's first list of candidates is expected to be out soon, featuring the names of top 10 ministers, Republic has learnt. The list will likely feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's name.
Advertisement
9: 25 IST, February 29th 2024
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the crucial meeting organised by the BJP's Central Election Committee in the national capital, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “Whenever there is an alliance, all equations regarding the seat-sharing formula are looked at”, news agency ANI reported. The party [BJP] is in talks, and the right path will be found", Thakur reportedly said.
9: 20 IST, February 29th 2024
Union Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh arrives at the party headquarters in Delhi for the meeting of the Central Election Committee to decide on the further agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024.
Advertisement
8: 33 IST, February 29th 2024
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje arrives at the BJP headquarters in the national capital for the meeting of party's Central Election Committee.
8: 30 IST, February 29th 2024
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav arrives at the BJP headquarters in Delhi for the meeting of the party's Central Election Committee.
Advertisement
7: 51 IST, February 29th 2024
BJP CEC Meet LIVE: The BJP is likely to announce150 candidates, including top ministers, in the first list for Lok Sabha 2024 that is expected to be released today.
7: 30 IST, February 29th 2024
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma arrived for CEC meet.
The BJP CEC meeting will take place at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.
According to the sources, top 10 ministers have made place in the in BJP's first Lok Sabha List
Advertisement
7: 09 IST, February 29th 2024
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair CEC along with BJP Chief JP Nadda.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also participate in the meeting.
7: 02 IST, February 29th 2024
On Lok Sabha elections, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "There will always be new faces because there are many existing MPs from our side who expressed their desire not to contest and devote their time and energy for the party... The parliamentary board decides tickets on the basis of ability and all other criteria...BJP and its alliance will win 11 out of 14 seats (in Assam) and there will be contest on the other three seats...''
Advertisement
6: 57 IST, February 29th 2024
On Congress leaders joining BJP in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Today is a landmark day for Assam BJP. Two working presidents of the Congress party, one Rana Goswami who was also secretary of the All India Congress Committee at some point of time and worked closely with the UP team under Priyanka Gandhi, he has resigned and joined BJP. Another working president, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has also extended his support, full support outside and inside the assembly to the BJP-led present government. So these two are very important joining for us and I am sure that there will be many more joining in days to come.”
6: 14 IST, February 29th 2024
All accused persons have been arrested in the Haldwani violence case.
Mastermind who orchestrated the violence Abdul Malik was arrested on Feb 24
So far, total arrests in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura violence is 79.
Another accused person Abdul Moeed was at large since Feb 8 when the violence broke out.
Advertisement
5: 10 IST, February 29th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said, “Modi's guarantee was that I would make honest efforts to remove every inconvenience, every suffering from the lives of mothers and sisters. I have tried to fulfill this guarantee with full honesty. But the coming 5 years will be of unprecedented empowerment of our sisters and daughters.”
4: 52 IST, February 29th 2024
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: Congress observer DK Shivakumar says, “...Our CM accepted that some failure has happened. But it will not continue further. We have spoken to all the MLAs personally. We have spoken to the PCC president, CM. One round of discussion will happen later. So all of them have sorted out all their differences. They'll work together... We are forming a coordination committee between the party and the government with five to six members....They will all work together to save the party and save the government…”
Advertisement
4: 38 IST, February 29th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone and dedicates to the nation multiple development projects worth about Rs 17,000 crore across Madhya Pradesh. The projects cater to a number of important sectors including irrigation, power, road, rail, water supply, coal, industry, among others. Prime Minister also launches the Cyber Tehsil project in Madhya Pradesh.
4: 32 IST, February 29th 2024
At the handing over ceremony of seized antiquities by Customs/Directorate of Revenue Intelligence to Archeological Survey of India, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "...In the last ten years, we've had, from various different countries, precious coins or antiques and many such things have come back to our country...."
Advertisement
4: 23 IST, February 29th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Madhya Pradesh’ programme via video conferencing.
During the programme, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to nation multiple development projects worth about Rs 17,000 crore across Madhya Pradesh.
4: 17 IST, February 29th 2024
In the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP State President Bhabesh Kalita, former Congress leader Rana Goswami joined the BJP on February 29 during a joining ceremony conducted at Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati.
Senior leader and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Rana Goswami tendered his resignation from the party on Wednesday
Advertisement
3: 47 IST, February 29th 2024
Patna: Former Bihar CM & RJD leader Rabri Devi says, "Laws always come and keep changing but nothing happens. Only the poor have to face action and the rich are set free..." On RJD MLAs leaving the party, she says, "They have no shame. They're sold. If they want to leave the party, they should resign first..."
3: 41 IST, February 29th 2024
Cabinet approves PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana for installing rooftop solar in One Crore households with a total outlay of Rs 75,021 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the scheme on 13th February, 2024.
Advertisement
3: 42 IST, February 29th 2024
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the centre has approved 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' under which one crore families will get 300 units of free electricity.
Union Minister Thakur further said that the rooftop solar will be installed on all central government buildings by 2025.
2: 48 IST, February 29th 2024
India News LIVE: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded laon waiver for farmers. “If the loan of Rs 15 lakh crore of industrialists can be waived off, then why can't the loan of our farmers be waived off? Samajwadi Party will fight for this... Samajwadi Party is in favor of the old pension scheme,” said Akhilesh Yadav.
Advertisement
2: 45 IST, February 29th 2024
India News LIVE: "Shahjahan Sheikh has been arrested by the West Bengal Police to protect him from ED and CBI. It is clear now that Shahjahan was being protected by Mamata Banerjee. Now, he will be put under mehman-nawazi' of West Bengal Police," said BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi.
1: 38 IST, February 29th 2024
India News LIVE: “We are making history today on the Islands of Agaléga, where the inauguration of new airstrip, new jetty, and several other development projects. This event marks another great moment for the remarkable and exemplary partnership between Mauritius and India. I thank Narendra Modi for giving a totally new dimension, to the Mauritius-India relationship and partnership,” said Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth at the launch of developmental projects.
Advertisement
1: 26 IST, February 29th 2024
India News LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurate six community development projects in Mauritius.
Advertisement
1: 23 IST, February 29th 2024
India News LIVE: | TADA (Terrorist & Anti-disruptive Activities Act) court acquited 1993 serial bomb blasts' main accused Abdul Karim Tunda.
"Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent, today the Court gave this judgement. Abdul Karim Tunda has been acquitted in all Sections and all Acts. CBI prosecution could not produce any concrete piece of evidence before the court in TADA, IPC, Railway Acts, Arms Act, or Explosive Substances Act. We had been saying that from the beginning that Abdul Karim Tunda is innocent. Irfan and Hamiduddin have been convicted & quantum of the sentence will be pronounced shortly," said Advocate Shafqat Sultani
1: 21 IST, February 29th 2024
India News LIVE: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has sought a centrally monitored investigation by the NIA into the alleged raising of pro-Pakistan slogans by supporters of a Rajya Sabha election winner from the Congress in the corridors of 'Vidhana Soudha' in Karnataka.
Advertisement
1: 20 IST, February 29th 2024
India News LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said tribals should live their life in full with the support from government and society.
Murmu said this while interacting with Juang tribe, a PVTG (particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group) at Gonasika in Odisha's Keonjhar district.
1: 20 IST, February 29th 2024
India News LIVE: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu finalised its Lok Sabha polls seat-sharing pact with the Left parties on Thursday, allotting the CPI and CPI (M) two seats each.
Advertisement
1: 11 IST, February 29th 2024
India News LIVE: PM Modi and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurate new airstrip and St James Jetty
12: 13 IST, February 29th 2024
India News LIVE: On the decision to disqualify 6 rebel Congress MLAs, Kuldeep Singh Pathania said, “As per the anti-defection law, our secretariat received the petition filed against 6 legislators through the complainant who is also the Himachal Pradesh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harsh Wardhan Chauhan. When a speaker acts under the 10th schedule then he does not enjoy the power and privileges of the speaker but his position is as a tribunal, here I am in the shape of a tribunal judge...This pronouncement is in reference to those observations made by the Supreme Court and High Courts in various judgments.”
Advertisement
12: 12 IST, February 29th 2024
India News LIVE: Himachal Pradesh Assembly speaker has disqualified six Congress MLAs who defied party whip to vote in favour of government on Financial Bill
List of Disqualified MLAs
Rajendra Rana
Sudhir Sharma
Devendra Bhutto
Inderdutt Lakhanpal
Ravi Thakur
Chaitanya Sharma
10: 58 IST, February 29th 2024
India News LIVE: MLA Vikramaditya Singh skipped breakfast meeting called by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his Shimla residence this morning. Around 30 MLAs have arrived at Sukhu's residence.
Advertisement
10: 22 IST, February 29th 2024
India News LIVE: Congress MLAs arrive at the Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s residence in Shimla for the 'breakfast meeting' called by him.
MLA Ashish Butail says, "It is an important meeting. Let's see what happens...This is an informal meeting..."
"The CM has called everyone for breakfast. Let's see what discussions are taking place. We received the message last night. Our Government will continue under the leadership of the Chief Minister.
10: 16 IST, February 29th 2024
India News LIVE: Ruckus ensues in Vidhana Soudha as Karnataka BJP MLAs raise slogans against the State Government over an alleged video of pro-Pakistan slogans the supporters of Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain. LoP R Ashoka demands the arrest of the person who allegedly raised the slogan.
Advertisement
10: 13 IST, February 29th 2024
India News LIVE: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav likely to skip CBI summons in illegal mining case in which he is witness, say sources.