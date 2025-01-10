sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Another Setback For Trudeau | Los Angeles Wildfires | Rohit Sharma | Sambhal Riots | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire | Tirupati Temple Stampede | Maha Kumbh | HMPV |
LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:52 IST, January 10th 2025

Los Angeles Faces Apocalyptic Scenes from Wildfires | LIVE

Republic brings you all the latest updates from across the country. Stay tuned!

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Los Angeles Faces Apocalyptic Scenes from Wildfires | LIVE
Los Angeles Faces Apocalyptic Scenes from Wildfires | LIVE | Image: AP

Stay tuned for the latest updates as we bring you breaking news from across India. Today's headlines include: Parts of Delhi-NCR are witnessing a blanket of dense fog, reducing visibility to zero and affecting daily commutes. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the sacred 'Paramapadha Vaasal' was opened, and Lord Namperumal was taken in a grand procession to mark the auspicious Vaikuntha Ekadashi Festival. In other news, the much-awaited Surajkund International Crafts Mela is scheduled to take place from February 7-23. Stay with us for live updates.

Live Blog

Today's headlines include: Parts of Delhi-NCR are witnessing a blanket of dense fog, reducing visibility to zero and affecting daily commutes. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the sacred 'Paramapadha Vaasal' was opened, and Lord Namperumal was taken in a grand procession to mark the auspicious Vaikuntha Ekadashi Festival. In other news, the much-awaited Surajkund International Crafts Mela is scheduled to take place from February 7-23. 

Stay tuned for the latest updates as we bring you breaking news from across India. 

06:48 IST, January 10th 2025

Dense Fog Reduces Visibility in Delhi-NCR

Visibility reduced to zero as a blanket of dense fog witnessed in parts of Delhi-NCR. 
 

06:50 IST, January 10th 2025

Paramapadha Vaasal' Opened for Vaikuntha Ekadashi Festival

The 'Paramapadha Vaasal' in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, was opened with grandeur on the occasion of the Vaikuntha Ekadashi Festival. Lord Namperumal was taken in a procession to mark the auspicious event. 
 

06:51 IST, January 10th 2025

Surajkund Crafts Mela to Begin Feb 7-23

The Surajkund Crafts Mela will take place from February 7 to 23.  

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 06:52 IST, January 10th 2025