Delhi HC to Hear CM Kejriwal's Bail Plea Against ED Arrest Today | LIVE

Advertisement

Latest News LIVE: In today's recent news development, the Delhi High Court will hear a bail plea by the jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Excise Policy case. In other news, the NIA conducted raids at several locations in connection with the Bengaluru bomb blast. Stay tuned in with Republic for all the latest updates.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday at 10:30 am will begin the hearing for the petition filed by CM Kejriwal challenging ED arrest, which he has claimed to be illegal.