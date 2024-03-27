×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 08:25 IST

Delhi HC to Hear CM Kejriwal's Bail Plea Against ED Arrest Today | LIVE

Catch all the latest news updates from across the country on 27 March 2024.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail | Image:R Bharat
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Latest News LIVE: In today's recent news development, the Delhi High Court will hear a bail plea by the jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Excise Policy case. In other news, the NIA conducted raids at several locations in connection with the Bengaluru bomb blast. Stay tuned in with Republic for all the latest updates.

  • Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday at 10:30 am will begin the hearing for the petition filed by CM Kejriwal challenging ED arrest, which he has claimed to be illegal.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 08:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

2 minutes ago
Education News

AIBE 18 results out

2 minutes ago
kashmir

NIA Raids Locations

4 minutes ago
World Theatre Day

World Theatre Day 2024

5 minutes ago
Yen

Yen hits 34-year low

5 minutes ago
Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

7 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia To Host Hope Gala

7 minutes ago
UK businesses

UK businesses scale back

10 minutes ago
Education News

CA application correction

10 minutes ago
Munawar Faruqi

Munawar Detained

13 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Broad on Virat Kohli

14 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara To Enter Politics?

15 minutes ago
Dollar

Dollar holds steady

16 minutes ago
Hyundai

Hyundai's 3-year plan

16 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

16 minutes ago
Satyam Surana

Indian Student in UK

23 minutes ago
TikTok

Chinese TikTok sellers

26 minutes ago
Rupee

Rupee may stabilise

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Toddler Girl From Bhopal Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News15 hours ago

  4. 'Shakti Swaroopa': PM Modi Speaks to Rekha Patra, Sandeshkhali Victim

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago

  5. Beyond Bengaluru: 10 Indian Cities Facing Water Shortage Threat | List

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo