Latest News LIVE: In today's recent news development, the Delhi High Court will hear a bail plea by the jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Excise Policy case. In other news, the NIA conducted raids at several locations in connection with the Bengaluru bomb blast. Finally, the ED summoned Shiv Sena UBT leader Amol Kirtikar in connection with the alleged Khichdi scam. Stay tuned in with Republic for all the latest updates.

Delhi Assembly Adjourned: The Delhi Assembly House was adjourned for 15 minutes, soon after proceedings began after AAP MLAs came to the Well of the House and raised slogans in support of CM Arvind Kejriwal and against the central government.

Delhi Assembly House adjourned soon after proceedings begin



AAP MLAs came to the Well of the House and raised slogans in support of CM Arvind Kejriwal and against the Modi government.



Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes



(Video source: Delhi Assembly)

‘Main Bhi Kejriwal Hoon’: Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and other AAP MLAs protest at the Delhi Assembly against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the Excise Policy Case.

#WATCH | Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi

along with AAP MLAs protest at the Delhi Assembly against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate

"All our MLAs are protesting against the illegal arrest (of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal). Efforts are underway to finish the democracy in this country, and opposition leaders are being jailed," said Atishi.

"Everyone here is in a t-shirt that says 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal'. We oppose the dictatorship of the BJP. They are raiding our people during the elections time. Four of our big leaders are jailed... They have crossed the limits of dictatorship... They are pressurising the AAP... They are trying to make our government fall... We will keep fighting..." said Saurabh Bharadwaj.

The Delhi High Court has warned AAP leaders of severe action against any protest on court premises. " Consequences are very severe for organising a protest in court ," the HC said. This comes after AAP's legal cell called for a protest in Delhi courts over CM Kejriwal's arrest.

," the HC said. This comes after AAP's legal cell called for a protest in Delhi courts over CM Kejriwal's arrest. The Delhi High Court hears Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea against his arrest by the ED in the Excise policy case. Furthermore, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju seeks time to file a detailed reply to Kejriwal's plea. Advocate Raju stated that they got a copy of the petition only yesterday.

ED is conducting raids at 20 different locations including the house of Punjab Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday at 10:30 am will begin the hearing for the petition filed by CM Kejriwal challenging ED arrest, which he has claimed to be illegal.

The Enforcement Directorate summoned Shiv Sena UBT leader Amol Kirtikar on Wednesday in connection with the alleged Khichdi scam.

Kejriwal's wife Sunita to hold a press conference at noon today.

Lokayukta sleuths are conducting raids across 60 locations. Around 13 SPs and 12 DYSPs heading the raids across the state. Raids are being conducted across 13 districts in the state including 5 locations in Bengaluru.

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at AAP leader Deepak Singhla's residence.

Centre appoints new DG for NIA, BPRD and NDRF.