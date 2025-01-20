India Nominated To Prestigious UN Data Panels, Strengthening Global Role In Data Science

India has made a major leap in the global data and statistics arena by securing nominations to two prestigious United Nations panels. These nominations will allow India to play a crucial role in shaping global standards for data science and big data use in official statistics. Additionally, the nominations have marked a global milestone that will see India take centre stage in driving data science to formulate global standards, officials said.

According to the reports, India has been nominated to the United Nations Statistical Council after a long gap and has also been selected for the UN Committee of Experts on Big Data and Data Science for Official Statistics (UN-CEBD). These prestigious appointments position India as a leader in driving data science innovations to set global standards for using data to measure various important sectors, including economic growth, trade, sustainability, and rural development.

Now, as a member of these panels, India will help shape the future of global data science by developing new methodologies and best practices in using big data and advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI). The country’s role will involve sharing tools and strategies that national statistical offices worldwide can adopt to improve their data collection.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, India will contribute to the development of globally harmonised models, particularly in crucial fields such as economic growth, geospatial data, demographic statistics, gender equality, and environmental-economic accounting.

Meanwhile, India’s inclusion in these global committees is a major boost to its international reputation for data expertise. The country will showcase several of its pioneering initiatives, including the establishment of the Data Innovation Lab, which explores the use of satellite imagery and machine learning in policymaking.

India’s expertise in data science is growing rapidly, with the country playing a leading role in developing new approaches to data gathering, such as integrating alternative data sources. These efforts will be shared with other nations to help them improve their own data systems.

India’s Domestic Reforms In Statistical Systems

India's nomination to these global panels comes at a time when the country has also been focusing on improving its internal statistical systems. The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) released a report last year, "The State of India’s Statistical System," which asserted the need for reforms in national data systems.