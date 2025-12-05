India Not Neutral, But On The Side Of Peace: PM Modi Tells President Putin During Bilateral Meeting

India Not Neutral, But On The Side Of Peace: PM Modi Tells Putin During Bilateral Meeting | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Emphasising India’s longstanding commitment to global stability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that India “always supports peace” and “stands firmly on the side of peace”, as the two leaders held crucial bilateral talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Referring directly to the Ukraine conflict and emphasising that India is “not neutral”, PM Modi said he believed Russia and Ukraine would “return in the direction of peace again” and reiterated that India had conveyed this message to “every world leader” it has engaged with.

PM Modi’s remarks came during high-level discussions with President Putin, who is on a two-day official visit to India. The Prime Minister stressed that India’s position has never been about neutrality for its own sake but about upholding peace. “We are not neutral, we are on the side of peace,” he said, calling trust the biggest strength of the India-Russia relationship.

Earlier this morning, Putin was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi. From there, he travelled to Raj Ghat to pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before heading to Hyderabad House, where the bilateral meeting began with PM Modi greeting Putin warmly.

During the talks, Modi described Putin as a “true friend” of India and said he was “personally happy” about the depth of their relationship. Reflecting on the longstanding partnership, he said, “Your journey and relationship with India have been historic. In 2001, the role you took up as a visionary leader is a great example of the India-Russia relationship.”

He expressed confidence that economic engagement between the two countries would scale new heights. “I have full faith we will enhance our economic ties and strengthen our relationship further,” PM Modi said.

Touching upon the global turbulence of recent years, PM Modi noted that the world had “suffered a lot” since COVID-19 and said he hoped for a renewed global momentum towards peace. He added that India hoped to build stronger trade relations with Russia and warmly welcomed Putin and his delegation. “My friend, I once again welcome you. I am delighted I have the opportunity to welcome you to Bharat once again,” he said.

Responding to Modi’s remarks, President Putin thanked the Prime Minister for the invitation and for India’s balanced approach. He said Russia “shares a great deal of interest in events taking place in Ukraine” and is looking forward to a “peaceful settlement”.

“Our relationship is deeply rooted in history,” Putin said. “It’s not the words that matter, it’s the substance. As our countries and economies move forward, we have more opportunities for cooperation, including in high technology,” he said.

He emphasised that the foundation of the bilateral relationship was trust and said both sides were now ready to “open new areas of cooperation”, including space, aviation, high-tech sectors and artificial intelligence.

“Our teams have put together a great deal of work,” Putin added, expressing confidence that the day’s discussions would be “very fruitful”. He said Russia aimed to enhance its relationship with India and move forward with “an even stronger, future-oriented partnership.”