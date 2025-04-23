India Boots Out All Pakistani Nationals, Gives 48 Hrs Deadline Including Diplomats In Response To Pahalgam

India Orders Pakistani Nationals to Leave Country in 48 Hours In Wake of Pahalgam Terror Attack | Image: ADGPI

New Delhi: In a powerful diplomatic move following the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead, India has ordered all Pakistani nationals including diplomats under SPES visa to leave the country within 48 hours.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri made the announcement on Wednesday evening. He said, “Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. Any SPES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SPES visa has 48 hours to leave India.”

On Tuesday, gunmen shot at unarmed tourists near the Baisaran area of Pahalgam in Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Among the 26 victims were Indian tourists from various states and two foreign nationals. Several others remain critically injured.

Following the massacre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately curtailed his official visit to Saudi Arabia and rushed back to New Delhi.

He chaired a high-level security meeting at the airport itself, accompanied by NSA Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar , and Foreign Secretary Misri, where strong retaliatory measures were discussed.