Big Breaking: India Agrees To Pakistan’s Ceasefire Request, MEA Confirms Agreement

New Delhi: India has confirmed that a ceasefire agreement has been reached with Pakistan after Islamabad sought intervention from the United States in the wake of intense military strikes by India.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Saturday evening that Pakistan had initiated contact through its Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), requesting de-escalation.

“Pakistan’s DGMO called the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours this afternoon. It was mutually agreed that both sides would cease all firing and military action — on land, in the air, and at sea — effective from 1700 hours IST today,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

Instructions to enforce this understanding have been issued on both sides. The DGMOs will speak again on May 12 at 1200 hours to review the situation.