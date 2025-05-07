India-Pakistan Crisis Intensifies: Understanding Operation Sindoor And Its Implications

Srinagar: The launch of Operation Sindoor marks a significant escalation in the ongoing India-Pakistan crisis following the Pahalgam terror attack. By striking nine terrorist infrastructure sites across Pakistan and PoK, India has demonstrated its resolve to respond militarily while carefully managing escalation risks. The operation's "focused, measured and non-escalatory" approach, deliberately avoiding Pakistani military installations, signals India's strategic intent to target terrorist networks without triggering full-scale conflict. Pakistan's immediate ceasefire violation and ISPR's condemnation of the strikes as a "cowardly attack" indicate rising tensions that could have broader regional implications as both nuclear powers navigate this latest crisis.