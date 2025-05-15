DGMOs Decide To Continue With Confidence Building Measures Between India-Pakistan To De-escalate Tension: Army

New Delhi: India and Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) on Thursday agreed to continue confidence-building measures following an understanding reached between the two nations on May 10, 2025.

Amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent strong response via Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army issued a statement, "Further to the understanding between the two DGMOs on May 10, 2025, it has been decided to continue confidence-building measures to reduce the alertness level.”