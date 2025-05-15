Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • DGMOs Decide To Continue With Confidence Building Measures Between India-Pakistan To De-escalate Tension: Army

Updated May 15th 2025, 21:00 IST

DGMOs Decide To Continue With Confidence Building Measures Between India-Pakistan To De-escalate Tension: Army

India and Pakistan DGMOs have agreed to continue the confidence building measures between the two nations, reached between the two nations on May 10, 2025 post the Pahalgam terror attack and India's tough response via Operation Sindoor.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Pakistani-backed terrorists carried out terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Pakistani-backed terrorists carried out terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: India and Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) on Thursday agreed to continue confidence-building measures following an understanding reached between the two nations on May 10, 2025.

Amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent strong response via Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army issued a statement, "Further to the understanding between the two DGMOs on May 10, 2025, it has been decided to continue confidence-building measures to reduce the alertness level.”

Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with  India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 15th 2025, 20:59 IST