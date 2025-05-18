India-Pakistan Ceasefire Talks to Resume Today; Forces on High Alert Along LoC | LIVE | Image: ANI, AP

India and Pakistan are set to hold important ceasefire talks today, with a meeting expected between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries. The meeting is likely to take place at a designated point along the International Border (IB), as both sides continue to follow a temporary ceasefire agreement, which is in place until May 18.

The focus of the talks will be to review the current ceasefire status and to discuss whether it can be extended further or turned into a more permanent arrangement.

Ahead of the meeting, security forces on both sides remain on high alert. The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Indian Army have stepped up surveillance and troop readiness along the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC), especially in sensitive areas.

Officials have expressed concern over the possibility of last-minute ceasefire violations or escalations, and extra precautions are being taken to maintain peace on the ground during the talks.

Sources said both countries are approaching the talks with cautious optimism, hoping to avoid further military escalation and find ways to keep the situation under control.

This meeting is considered crucial as it comes just days before the current ceasefire arrangement ends on May 18. A positive outcome could lead to better coordination and reduced tensions along the border.

