Our Missiles Attack, Enemy Hears 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': PM Modi Sets the Record Straight At Adampur Air Base

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Indian Air Force base in Adampur, Punjab, on Tuesday morning and addressed Indian soldiers. During his interaction, PM Modi praised the courage and precision of the Indian Armed Forces who carried out air strikes under Operation Sindoor.

Referring to the recent military action against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), PM Modi said, "When our drones destroy the walls of the enemy's fort, when our missiles reach the target with a whizzing sound, the enemy hears 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. When we light up the sun even at night, the enemy sees 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. When our armies blow away the threat of nuclear blackmail, then only one thing resonates from the sky- 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. All of you have made millions of Indians proud, have made every Indian's mother proud, you have created history, and I have come among you this morning to see you..."

He was referring to the strikes carried out by the Indian military following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. In response, India launched targeted precision strikes at terror camps on May 7 as part of Operation Sindoor and retaliatory attack after Pakistan launched full fleged attack on our border areas and civilians area.

The Prime Minister lauded the bravery, discipline, and readiness of the armed forces, stating that their service protects the nation in its toughest moments. "India is proud of its soldiers. Their courage defines our strength," he said.