India Peels Layers Of Trump's Hypocrisy With Pure Data On US And EU Trade With Russia

New Delhi: After Donald Trump's tariff threats for buying Russian oil, India has peeled off layers of the hypocrisy and double standards of the United States (US) and European Union (EU) regarding trade with Russia. The Indian government has released strong and pure data proving the considerable trade between the West and Russia, despite their vocal criticism of India's energy imports from Moscow.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) pointed out that India began importing Russian oil after traditional supplies were diverted to Europe following the Ukraine conflict outbreak. Surprisingly, the US actively encouraged India to import Russian oil to strengthen global energy market stability. India's imports were to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs for its consumers, compelled by the global market situation.

The MEA spokesperson said:

“India has been targeted by the United States and the European Union for importing oil from Russia after the commencement of the Ukraine conflict. In fact, India began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict. The United States at that time actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening the global energy market's stability.”

EU's Record LNG Imports From Russia

However, the Indian official asserted that the Western nations criticising India are themselves indulging in substantial trade with Russia, without the same vital national compulsion. The European Union's bilateral trade with Russia totalled Euro 67.5 billion in goods and Euro 17.2 billion in services in 2023, far exceeding India's total trade with Russia.

According to the data, European imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia reached a record 16.5 million tonnes in 2024, surpassing the previous record of 15.21 million tonnes in 2022. The EU's trade with Russia extended beyond energy to include fertilisers, mining products, chemicals, iron, steel, and machinery and transport equipment.

The MEA official stated:

"The European Union in 2024 had a bilateral trade of Euro 67.5 billion in goods with Russia. In addition, it had trade in services estimated at Euro 17.2 billion in 2023. This is significantly more than India’s total trade with Russia that year or subsequently. European imports of LNG in 2024, in fact, reached a record 16.5mn tonnes, surpassing the last record of 15.21mn tonnes in 2022. Europe-Russia trade includes not just energy, but also fertilisers, mining products, chemicals, iron and steel and machinery and transport equipment."

US Trade With Russia

The US continues to import uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its electric vehicle industry, fertilisers, and chemicals from Russia. This blatant hypocrisy has led India to call out the US and EU for their unjustified and unreasonable targeting.

The MEA spokesperson asserted:

“Where the United States is concerned, it continues to import from Russia uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV industry, fertilisers, as well as chemicals.”

Nation's Interest First, Economic Security First

India bluntly pointed out that, like any major economy (be it the US or the EU), India will take necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security. The government has made it clear that it will prioritise its energy security needs, while also diversifying its trade relationships.

The MEA official added:

“In this background, the targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.”

The latest development triggered by Donald Trump's biased decision describes the difference in stance of the US on global trade and geopolitics, where nations are increasingly prioritising their national interests. As Daniel Drezner notes, the West faces a challenge in winning friends in the Global South, where countries are seeking to maintain their strategic autonomy.

Meanwhile, the Indian government's data-driven approach has exposed the double standards of the West and raised concerns about the need for greater consistency in international relations.

Trump's Expressed Biased Discontent

India’s strong rebuke came after Donald Trump threatened to substantially raise tariffs on India due to its continued purchase of Russian oil. In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed his biased discontent, stating that India not only buys massive amounts of Russian oil but also sells it on the open market for huge profits.