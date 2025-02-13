Published 06:49 IST, February 13th 2025
Nirmala Sitharaman to Table New Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha Today | LIVE
India Live: The new Income Tax Bill of 2025, which will replace the existing Income Tax Act of 1961, is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today.
The new Income Tax Bill is expected to be effective from April 1, 2026. It aims to simplify the current Income Tax Act, consolidate, and amend the income tax laws. The proposed bill seeks to simplify the language for taxpayers and is expected to reduce the number of sections by 25-30%.
Meanwhile, PM Modi has arrived in the United States for a two-day visit and a much-anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Blair House and greeted members of the Indian diaspora who had gathered there to welcome him.
06:54 IST, February 13th 2025
TMC MPS Likely to Meet President Murmu Today
A delegation of MPs of the Trinamool Congress is likely to meet President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday, a source said.
According to the source, around 12 MPs will be part of the delegation. The time of the meeting has not been confirmed yet, the source added.
TMC leaders had earlier said they would meet the president over The Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024 passed by the West Bengal Assembly in September last year.
06:51 IST, February 13th 2025
No Need to Panic Over Bird Flu, Measures to Control Disease in Place: Andhra Minister
Andhra Pradesh minister K Athcannaidu on Wednesday said there was no need to panic over the outbreak of Avian Influenza in the state as measures to control it are in place.
The Animal Husbandry Minister warned against unnecessary rumour mongering, noting that some on social media are falsely pegging the number of dead chickens at 40 lakh. Only 5.4 lakh birds have died in the recent past, out of a total of 10.7 crore chickens across the state, he said.
“The state government has become alert immediately and mobilised the official machinery to kill and bury about 14,000 leftover chickens and 340 eggs in four affected poultry (farms),” Atchannaidu told reporters at Undavalli near the CM’s residence.
06:48 IST, February 13th 2025
PM Modi Arrives at Blair House, Greets Members of Indian Diaspora
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Blair House and greeted members of the Indian diaspora, who had gathered there to welcome him. People chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and Modi Modi" as they welcomed him at the Blair House.
Updated 06:57 IST, February 13th 2025