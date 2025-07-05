India Post Honours Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic Space Flight, Issues Special Cover And Picture Postcard

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Circle of the India Post has taken a pioneering step by issuing a special cover and a picture postcard commemorating the historic space flight by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. The India Post's initiative offered a remarkable tribute to India's expanding space program, which not only underscored the importance of Shubhanshu Shukla's achievement but also showcased the pivotal role that postal services can play in celebrating national milestones.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's space flight registered an important chapter in India's space exploration journey. As the nation continues to push the boundaries of space technology and research, the Indian Postal Service's commemorations serve as an example of the country's growing prowess in the field.

The officials stated that the issuance of a special cover and picture postcard by the Karnataka Circle of India Post is a fitting tribute to Shukla's achievement, symbolising the nation's pride and appreciation for its space heroes. They added that these commemorative items will undoubtedly become cherished collectables for philatelists and space enthusiasts alike.

The special cover features a captivating design that outlines the significance of the space flight, while the picture postcard provides a visual narrative of Shubhanshu Shukla's journey.

Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic Space Flight

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has made India proud by embarking on a historic space flight to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4). His remarkable journey has been termed a historic milestone in India's space exploration program, with Shukla becoming the second Indian to venture into space after Rakesh Sharma's pioneering flight in 1984.