India Prepares: Rehearsals Of Blackout In Punjab's Border Town Ferozpur | Watch

Ferozepur: Amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan , the Ferozepur Cantonment Board conducted a 30-minute blackout rehearsal on Sunday night. The rehearsal, which was conducted in the Indian Army cantonment area in Punjab 's Ferozepur from 9 pm to 9:30 pm, aimed to ensure preparedness in implementing blackout procedures during prevailing war threats. During the rehearsal, a complete blackout exercise for half an hour was carried out on Sunday night.

The decision to conduct the blackout rehearsal comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The blackout drill was a major exercise that involved the cantonment board, security agencies, and local administration.

According to the reports, the drill was conducted in a smooth and efficient manner, with the cantonment board and security agencies working in close coordination to ensure its success. The terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, has led to a huge escalation in tensions between the two nations, with India vowing to take strong action against those responsible.

In recent days, India has taken several measures to show its resolve, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrading diplomatic ties with Pakistan.

Purpose Behind Blackout Drill

The purpose of the blackout drill was to ensure preparation in implementing blackout procedures amid the threats of a possible war. The exercise was designed to test the readiness of the cantonment board and the security agencies in responding to emergency situations. The drill was a major step in ensuring the safety and security of the residents of Ferozepur, particularly those living in the cantonment area.

Before the drill began, the Cantonment officials made an announcement through loudspeakers, informing the general public about the measures involved in the blackout exercise. The announcement was made to ensure that the residents were aware of the drill and could take necessary precautions. The officials also appealed to the local residents to give full cooperation during the exercise, ensuring that no inverter or generator light was visible outside their houses during the period.

The blackout drill comes at a time when India is giving a strong response to the terrorist attack on April 22. The attack, which killed at least 26 people in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, has led to a significant escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan. There is speculation about the possibility of a military strike against Pakistan, although no official statement has been made yet.

The Ferozepur Cantonment Board had requested the Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma, to ensure adequate security arrangements during the blackout rehearsal. Given the total blackout, the security arrangements were crucial to maintaining law and order in the area.

The official sources stated that the blackout rehearsal was a major exercise, given the strategic location of Ferozepur, which is close to the India-Pakistan border. The cantonment area is home to a big number of military personnel and infrastructure, making it a possible target in the event of a conflict.

India's Response After Pahalgam Attack

Following the attack, a high-level defence meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, and the three defence service chiefs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was carried out. During the meeting, PM Modi gave the armed forces a free hand to write the script on their own to respond to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, India has also started several punitive actions against Pakistan, including cancelling visas of Pakistanis, closing the land border, banning the airspace, suspending the Indus Water Treaty, stopping trade and business exchanges, and reducing the size of diplomatic missions.

In the meantime, the blackout drill has important implications for the residents of Ferozepur, particularly those living in the cantonment area.