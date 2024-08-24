sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • India Proposes Major Overhaul of Sugar Order to Regulate Production and By-Products

Published 00:07 IST, August 24th 2024

India Proposes Major Overhaul of Sugar Order to Regulate Production and By-Products

Sugar Control Order, 2024, India, sugar production, ethanol, by-products, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, fair pricing, regulatory changes, public distribution

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
India Proposes Major Overhaul of Sugar Order to Regulate Production and By-Products
India Proposes Major Overhaul of Sugar Order to Regulate Production and By-Products | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:07 IST, August 24th 2024