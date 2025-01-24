'Freedom of Expression...': India Raises Strong Obejction With UK Over Obstruction During Emergency Screening

New Delhi: India has raised its concerns with the United Kingdom over reports of obstructions during the screening of Indian film Emergency saying that the freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively and those obstructing it must be held accountable.

Speaking on the matter, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have also seen several reports on how the film, 'Emergency', which was being screened in several halls was being obstructed.”

“We consistently raise concerns with the UK Government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements, freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively and those obstructing it must be held accountable,” Jaiswal said.

"We hope that the UK side will take appropriate action against those responsible. Our High Commission in London remains in touch in regular communication with our community members for the safety and benefits...," the MEA spokesperson said.

Addressing a presser, MEA spokesperson also spoke on the illegal immigration issue and said, “We are against illegal immigration especially because it is linked to several forms of organised crime.”