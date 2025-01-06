India Ranks Above Global Average in Speaking English, Delhi Leads Chart: Report

New Delhi: India has surpassed the global average in English proficiency, with Delhi topping the list, followed by Rajasthan, as per the Global English Proficiency Report by Pearson. The report, released on Monday, highlights India's strong performance in speaking English.

This comprehensive analysis sheds light on English proficiency trends in various countries, including India, the Philippines, Japan, Egypt, Colombia, and across Europe. It provides a detailed look at the skill levels and emerging patterns in these regions, offering valuable insights.

The Pearson Global English Proficiency Report 2024 is based on data from around 750,000 Versant tests conducted globally. Versant, Pearson's English language assessment tool, plays a crucial role in evaluating candidates' language skills, helping businesses select the most suitable talent.

The report cited that while India's average English skills score (52) is lower than the global average English skills score (57), the country's average English speaking score (57) is higher (54).

The report also said India's average English writing score (61) is equivalent to the global average writing score (61).

Delhi led with the highest English speaking score (63) followed by Rajasthan (60) and Punjab (58).

"In today's global economy, English proficiency is not just a skill but a strategic asset. The Pearson Global English Proficiency Report 2024 provides business leaders with the data-driven insights they need to make informed decisions about hiring and developing their workforce. By integrating these insights into their talent strategies, organizations can enhance their competitive edge and drive growth," said Giovanni Giovannelli, president of Pearson's English Language Learning division.

According to the report, the Indian market has experienced significant growth in English skills in recent years, which is predicted to continue, with an emphasis on voice-based testing.

"Indian Business leaders know that accurately testing English skills reduces the cost of mis-hires and protects credibility, particularly when hiring at scale. India's average writing score is 61, matching the global average, reflecting steady improvements driven by increased digital communication and the necessity for written English in global business contexts," it said.

In India, the finance and banking sector leads with the highest speaking score of 63, surpassing the global average of 56, it said.

"Conversely, Healthcare has the lowest score (45), influenced by its rapid expansion and the focus on increasing access to jobs... Other sectors like Tech, Consulting and BPO show strong performance, consistently aligning with or exceeding global benchmarks," the report said.