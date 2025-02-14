India Reaffirms Old Policy to Rule Out Third Party Role in its Border Row with China

Washington: India has ruled out any role for a third party in its border dispute with China after US President Donald Trump suggested that he was ready to extend support if it helps in the resolution of the lingering issue between the two neighbours.

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday (Friday IST) that New Delhi has always adopted a bilateral approach in dealing with these issues.

As a matter of long-held policy, India has been maintaining that there is no role for any third party in any of its bilateral issues or disputes with any country.

"Your question about the offer to mediate between India and China, I think, I suspect you know the answer to this question," he said when asked about Trump's offer.

"Whatever issues we have with any of our neighbours, we have always adopted a bilateral approach to dealing with these issues. It's no different between India and China," he said.

"We have been discussing any issues that we have with them on a bilateral plane, and we will continue to do so," Misri added.

After his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US president made the offer of support at a media briefing while responding to a question on India's frosty ties with China over the border row.

"I do see the skirmishes on the border, which are quite vicious, and I guess they continue to go on. If I could be of help, I would love to help as that should be stopped," he said.

The US president also described China as a "very important player" globally and even suggested that Beijing could play a role could play a role in ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump also underlined the importance of cooperation among India, China, Russia and the US.

"I would hope that China and India and Russia and the US and all of us can get along. It's very important," he said.

The ties between India and China came under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes between the militaries of the two countries in June, 2020.

The two sides completed the disengagement process after firming up a pact for the withdrawal of troops from Depsang and Demchok, the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Two days after finalisation of the pact, Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Kazan on October 23.

In the meeting, the two sides decided to revive the various dialogue mechanisms.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.