India Scores Major Diplomatic Victory: UNSC Report Exposes Pakistan-Backed TRF Role In Pahalgam Attack, Says ‘Not Possible Without LeT Support’

UNSC Report Exposes Pakistan-Backed TRF Role In Pahalgam Attack, Says ‘Not Possible Without LeT Support’ | Image: Republic

New Delhi: India has secured a key diplomatic milestone as the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) Monitoring Committee officially named The Resistance Front (TRF), the terror group responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year in its latest report.

The mention of TRF is a critical step before the case is presented to the UNSC Sanctions Committee, where India is pushing for formal action.

UN Report Connects TRF to Pakistan-Based LeT

The UN report, released by the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, revealed that TRF had twice claimed responsibility for the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, where 26 civilians were killed.

The group even posted a photo of the attack site online.

The report also quotes a UN member state saying the attack could not have occurred without the support of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a known Pakistan-based terror outfit.

Another state said TRF and LeT are effectively the same group, operating under different names.

Pakistan’s Denial Rejected by Global Community

Despite Pakistan’s efforts to remove TRF's name from a previous UNSC press statement, the Monitoring Team’s decision to name the group in the official report signals a clear rejection of Islamabad’s narrative.

The report also noted Pakistan’s repeated strategy of using proxy names like “The Resistance Front” and “People Against Fascist Front” to hide the involvement of banned outfits such as LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

This is the first time since 2019 that such direct references to LeT and Pakistan-backed groups have been included in a UN monitoring report.

India’s Diplomatic Campaign Gains Global Support

India had briefed the UNSC Monitoring Committee in April and May, presenting detailed evidence of TRF’s links to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The US has already designated TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organization earlier this month, adding pressure on the UN to follow suit.

UN Warns of Rising Terror Threats Amid Regional Tensions

The UN report also warned that terrorist groups may exploit regional tensions, stressing the need for proactive international efforts to stop the spread of extremism.

India, in response to the Pahalgam attack, had also launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

What’s Next: Sanctions Committee Review